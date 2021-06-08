Texas-based fast-casual eatery Dillas Quesadillas will offer guests a taste of their menu for free today ahead of their grand opening in Denton this week.
The quesadilla-centric restaurant, located at 1715 S Loop 288 #100, will collect cash donations for Serve Denton during its community day Tuesday, where visitors can sample the menu at no cost from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The event will be followed by Dillas official opening of its Denton location Wednesday.
Dillas, founded in 2013 by husband-and-wife team Kyle and Maggie Gordon, offers "Mexican food with an American flair." Popular menu items include the "Lone Star" which features smoked brisket, red onion, cilantro, Texas BBQ sauce and jalapeno ranch, and the "Gordo," which has bacon, fries, pico de gallo, cheese and jalapeno ranch.
The Denton location is Dillas' fourth in Texas.