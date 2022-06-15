Di Abruzzo Italian Market recently opened its doors to the Denton community to offer a taste of authentic Italian food with homemade pasta and ravioli, sausages, specialty cheeses, deli meats and more.
The market, located just south of the Square, officially opened May 26, and owner Jack Santarelli said it’s already exceeded any sales projections one to two months out.
“It’s been a bit overwhelming,” Santarelli said. “It’s fun, it’s exhausting, but everybody who works here all have fun. They’re here because they want to be and because they’re foodies at heart.”
Santarelli has been running corporate restaurants for about 40 years, and said he opened Di Abruzzo because he was looking for something comfortable and enjoyable. He strives to stick to his authentic Italian roots and recipes despite how hectic business may be.
“I’ve been cooking since I was 8 with my mom, and so everything that we’re doing here is a homage to my parents, my grandparents and what we grew up with,” he said. “Unless I saw you at my table when I was a kid, you wouldn’t be able to tell me what to add or not add to my recipes because they’re not mine, they’re my grandparents’ and their parents’ — it just has to be authentic.”
Santarelli said he saw the need for this type of business in Denton as the nearest authentic Italian markets are in Dallas. He had been planning for several years, and ultimately decided that Denton was where he would be happiest.
Di Abruzzo offers a selection of Italian groceries to take home, and options to order and eat in store, including fresh hoagies and daily pasta and entree options. Anton Horak, who has become a regular, said he has had nothing but pleasant experiences there.
“I have returned to Di Abruzzo several times and found the same excellent service from all their staff as well as consistent, properly prepared, very good quality food,” Horak said. “Di Abruzzo brings to Denton a much-needed taste of Italy.”
Santarelli said the market still has a long way to go. He’s hoping to expand the menu and add portion size options and catering options in the future. Staffing and equipment needs are current roadblocks for the young business.
“There’s a lot we still want to market and put out there — we just haven’t gotten to that point yet,” Santarelli said. “We won’t be able to get those par levels up and to be able to produce that much without being staffed.”
Di Abruzzo is located at 508 S. Elm St., Suite 105, and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.