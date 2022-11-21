The Dallas-Fort Worth region has the fastest-growing civilian labor force in the state, the latest jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission shows.
Dallas-Plano-Irving also had the highest three-month annualized job growth among metro areas at about 7%. The regional trend is part of a continued statewide uptick in payroll jobs across industries, with Texas leading the nation in annual job growth at 5.4% and adding 49,500 jobs last month, the second-highest increase in the U.S. behind California.
The state’s unemployment remained unchanged at 4%, sitting at the seventh lowest rate since the numbers began being tracked in 1976. While new unemployment claims ticked up by 2% over September to the tune of 267, continued claims are trending down, signaling ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The information, professional and business services and financial services sectors have seen the strongest post-pandemic recovery, with the state having rebounded to 105% of pre-COVID levels.
What employer anxiety about continued inflation could mean for employment across the state going forward remains in question, with major tech companies including Amazon, Meta and Twitter announcing large-scale layoffs earlier this month.
“When we sort of broaden our view out to maybe the intermediate term of just a three- to six-month period, we may see some declines, either in a local economy or perhaps in an industry, based on what we're seeing economically,” said Bryan Daniel, chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission, in a web conference last week.
“But what we've seen kind of coming in to where we are through these October numbers, is some choices and decisions that people can make in the workforce. We still can see probably somewhere in the neighborhood of half a million job openings in the state, as employers continue to put announcements for jobs and other things out there. So, what I think we would see before we would see just a significant decline in employment, I think we would see some movement across industries, and possibly a movement within industries from one type of job to another.”
Job changes, upskilling and reskilling would likely contribute to job market shifts before overall declines, Daniel said. Data shows small businesses offering lower wages are still struggling to fill positions.
In Denton County, job postings are up 31.8% over pre-pandemic levels, and the labor force participation rate across the state sits at just over 63%, reflecting the resiliency of Texas’ labor economy.
“We've had a lot of growth in health care, professional and business services over the past year, so we've diversified our economy, and that has really strengthened our economy,” said Mariana Vega, director for Labor Market Information at TWC. “We'll always have some sort of transitory unemployment as people leave current jobs for many reasons, including better opportunities, so I would say we're still doing very well.”
