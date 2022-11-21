Texas Labor Market update
Buy Now

Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel and Mariana Vega, director for Labor Market Information at TWC, give an update on the latest jobs report on Nov. 18.

 Screenshot

The Dallas-Fort Worth region has the fastest-growing civilian labor force in the state, the latest jobs report from the Texas Workforce Commission shows.

Dallas-Plano-Irving also had the highest three-month annualized job growth among metro areas at about 7%. The regional trend is part of a continued statewide uptick in payroll jobs across industries, with Texas leading the nation in annual job growth at 5.4% and adding 49,500 jobs last month, the second-highest increase in the U.S. behind California.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

Tags

Recommended for you