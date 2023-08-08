A sold sign stands in front of a new home under construction in the Lakewood Hills development in Lewisville on July 13. The Dallas-Fort Worth area, which grew about 0.5% in the second quarter compared to a year before, had a lower-than-average ratio of housing units to population during the quarter.
The Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and Orlando metropolitan areas had the nation’s tightest housing supplies in the second quarter, according to a new analysis from the Bank of America Institute.
The three metro areas have had rapid population growth with already-stretched housing supplies, the institute found. DFW’s population grew about 0.5% in the second quarter compared to a year before, and it had a lower-than-average ratio of housing units to population, according to the institute’s report.
Tight supply has fueled above-average price appreciation in these markets since 2019, the institute reported. San Antonio was an exception, seeing softened prices in recent months that dropped it below the U.S. average.
Bank of America internal data showed year-over-year population growth in 13 of the 27 metro areas it tracked in the second quarter, led by Jacksonville, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; Austin; and San Antonio.
St. Louis, Detroit and Miami had the most ample housing stocks relative to their population. “Such variation across cities can shed light on longer-term supply-demand dynamics in local housing markets,” the institute said.
The report is based on internal Bank of America migration data, U.S. Census data and other sources, comparing population trends and the total number of housing units.
This is in place of the typical method of measuring housing inventory in months’ supply — the number of months it will take for available housing inventory to run out at the current pace of sales. The institute said considering the total number of housing units may provide a longer-term view on housing supply.
The least-supplied metro areas have had a higher level of construction than others. In the first five months of 2023, these cities had more building permits relative to their populations than the national median, according to U.S. Census and Haver Analytics data cited in the report.
Bank of America researchers separate from the institute expect multifamily completions to hit a record high in the second quarter of 2024.
“The question is whether supply will continue to keep up if the inward migration trends are sustained in these growing parts of the country,” the institute said. “If not, there will continue to be a strong housing need.”
