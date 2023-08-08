HomeConst23

A sold sign stands in front of a new home under construction in the Lakewood Hills development in Lewisville on July 13. The Dallas-Fort Worth area, which grew about 0.5% in the second quarter compared to a year before, had a lower-than-average ratio of housing units to population during the quarter.

 Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News

The Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and Orlando metropolitan areas had the nation’s tightest housing supplies in the second quarter, according to a new analysis from the Bank of America Institute.

The three metro areas have had rapid population growth with already-stretched housing supplies, the institute found. DFW’s population grew about 0.5% in the second quarter compared to a year before, and it had a lower-than-average ratio of housing units to population, according to the institute’s report.

0
0
0
0
0