Texas officials released local unemployment statistics from April 2020 on Friday morning, showing 10,265 people had lost their jobs and were looking for work in the city of Denton in April.
The calculated rate, which is not seasonally adjusted, came to 14.1% for the city of Denton, slightly higher than the 12.9% rate for the county.
Statewide, nearly 1.7 million Texans are unemployed, at a comparable rate of 13%. The state's seasonally adjusted rate is 12.8%, a little lower than the national rate of 14.7% released earlier this month by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This story will be updated.