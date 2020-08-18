Up to five women-owned businesses will be selected to participate in AccelerateHER, a new incubator program for women-owned startup companies.
The Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University and Stoke created the program to help early-stage companies develop and grow their businesses.
They will prioritize creative, education and lifestyle businesses, and participants have to prove that at least 51% of the business is owned by a woman.
Through the program, participants will have intensive business development training as well as weekly workshops, check-ins with the program administrator and will receive office space at Stoke.
The program will run from Oct. 1 through February 2021. Applications close Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. To apply or get more information, visit stokedenton.com/accelerateher-incubator-program.
— Staff report