The Denton Economic Development Partnership is losing another top executive, the Denton Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday.
Cory Lacy, vice president of economic development, will leave the position to “pursue other professional opportunities, effective immediately,” the announcement read. The move comes just days after city staff announced that Jessica Rogers, director of economic development, would leave the EDP on Oct. 8 for a position as assistant city manager in Tomball.
Chamber President Erin Carter will step into Lacy’s role temporarily as transition plans are developed for both the director and vice president positions.
Reached for comment Friday, Carter said filling both roles simultaneously should be fairly seamless. Both executive jobs seek to accomplish similar ends from different perspectives, “so it’s a very harmonious partnership already,” she said.
Unlike Rogers, whose job was funded by Denton city government, Lacy’s position was appointed and supported by the Chamber of Commerce. Carter said the next steps are to refine the job description for vice president of the EDP and then post the job, but she declined to estimate how long that search would last.
Lacy joined the Economic Development Partnership as vice president in October, replacing interim Vice President Charlie Dromgoole. Lacy previously served as president of the Best Southwest Partnership, an initiative aimed at promoting economic development in Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville and Lancaster.
When asked Friday if he’d found a position elsewhere, Lacy said, “I’m going to have to decline comment on that.”
When asked why he was declining to comment, he said, “Everything is between me and the [Denton Chamber of Commerce], and there’s a bunch of great people up there,” whom he indicated he didn’t want to speak badly of.
He declined to say more.
Carter also declined to say much about Lacy’s departure.
“We don’t speak on personnel issues, so I can’t answer that question,” she said after being asked if Lacy had found a job elsewhere.
She said she wasn’t aware if anybody else could answer that question aside from Lacy himself. She also declined to answer questions about the timing and circumstances of his departure.
Both Rogers and Lacy announced their departures from the Economic Development Partnership within two weeks of revelations about RanchLand Foods that were published in the Denton Record-Chronicle.
The meat distribution company was headed by a man previously convicted in a fraudulent multilevel marketing scheme, Kenny Davis, whom local workers have accused of not paying salaries owed to them. The city has filed a police report alleging fraud.
Denton City Council members in May unanimously approved an incentive package for the company based on the recommendation of the EDP, with both Rogers and Lacy previously speaking favorably about the company.
Jessica Rogers did not respond to a call requesting comment placed Friday afternoon.
An employee in interim City Manager Sara Hensley’s office said she was out of town Friday afternoon.
When asked what two fewer economic development executives would mean for Denton, Carter said officials would continue to focus on the business at hand.
When asked if that would be difficult with fewer workers, Carter instead struck an optimistic tone: “The opportunity ahead of us is exciting, so we look forward to what comes next.”