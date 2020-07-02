Armadillo Brewing Co., producer of Armadillo Ale Works craft beer, is expanding its product line to offer Rio Fresco hard seltzers.
The brand will initially be released throughout Denton, and will be available in four flavors: agave lime, blood orange hibiscus, watermelon limón and pineapple mango. In addition, single flavor six-packs will follow later in the summer.
The self-distributed product will be available at Denton retailers including the Armadillo Ale Works taproom and coffee shop in downtown Denton.