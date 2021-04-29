The big screen is coming back: Denton's Alamo Drafthouse will reopen in July, the company announced Thursday.
No specific date for the reopening is set, though, and Denton is one of 15 Alamo theaters reopening throughout the summer.
If you can't wait that long, three area Drafthouses are reopening in June — in The Cedars, Lake Highlands and Richardson — though no specific dates are set yet.
The Denton theater originally closed in March 2020 and tried to reopen in late August. Less than a month later, the theater was closed again as a way to consolidate operations in the region amid the "COVID storm," Bill DiGaetano, CEO of the Dallas-Fort Worth theaters, said at the time.
In Thursday's announcement, details for COVID-19 protocols also were outlined for what customers can expect when their theater reopens.
Ticket purchases will automatically have two or more buffer seats; masks are required unless you're eating or drinking; and new air filtration systems are in place.