Denton’s Alamo Drafthouse, which is independently operated, will not be affected by the Alamo corporation’s decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the theater chain announced in a news release Thursday.
Seven Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Twin Cities — which includes locations in Dallas, Denton & Tarrant counties — are owned by father and son Bill C. DiGaetano and Bill D. DiGaetano, who signed a franchise agreement with the corporation in 2010. The locations are not part of the bankruptcy filing Alamo announced Wednesday and plans to reopen the franchised theaters over the next several months with wider distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine have not changed, according to the release.
The franchise owners announced in September that they would close North Texas theaters due to the lack of new releases.
“Thanks to our bank, investors, local municipalities and federal government support, we are targeting a reopening this summer,” Bill C. DiGaetano said. “We cannot wait to see you all again in a safe, fun and of course, over-the-top theater experience!"
Alamo corporate plans to close a few underperforming theaters, but operations will otherwise run normally during the bankruptcy process, which is aimed at providing the theater chain capital to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.