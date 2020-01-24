Denton Media Company has partnered with Flipp to provide digital circulars (inserts/flyers) to readers of DentonRC.com. As our audience continues to grow digitally and as our print readers continue to migrate to digital, we continue to seek more value-added opportunities for our subscribers.
This digital circular program allows consumers the ability to view personalized circulars, geo-targeted so consumers are looking only at content that is a short drive or walk away.
With this product, consumers can develop shopping lists that can be saved and accessed across multiple devices and shared with family and friends. These digital circulars are available on any format, mobile phones, tablet or desktop.
Shoppers will find a search function to look for specific retailers, items and deals. Access to hundreds of exclusive coupons and the ability to load and manage loyalty cards is available. Consumers also will have a “filmstrip” of personalized circulars when they “expand” their view that makes it easy to cross-browse several circulars.
The partnership with Flipp is part of an ongoing effort to expand content digitally. DentonRC.com and the Denton Record-Chronicle e-Edition (print replica) also provide a package of 25 daily interactive puzzles and games; The National Weekly, a 20-page review of the week’s top news, sports, travel and book reviews; more local video; and stories updated throughout the day.