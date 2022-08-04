Denton UPS workers have become part of a national, labor union-driven effort to improve working conditions, including adding air conditioning to delivery trucks and cutting down on overtime requirements.
With recent sweltering temperatures and drought conditions at the forefront of everyone’s mind in North Texas, the working conditions for delivery drivers have become a trending topic. That’s because UPS workers and union groups are going public with their complaints about trucks not having air conditioning.
A recent WFAA-TV story highlights the case of a Fort Worth-area UPS driver who ended up in the hospital. His wife says he suffered a stroke after succumbing to the heat while working, as his work truck doesn’t have air conditioning.
According to DCPH’s data, there have been about 130 cases of heat-related illness since May 29, with 47% of those cases attributed to heat-related overexposure, rash, stress and malaise. Heat exhaustion makes up 34% of the cases. Men between 18 and 35 have been the most affected, and there haven’t been any confirmed deaths from a heat-related illness.
The driver who ended up in the hospital, like other UPS drivers in North Texas, is represented by Teamsters Local Union 767. The 767 chapter is based in Fort Worth but represents drivers from across the region, including in Denton.
Monday, the Teamsters kicked off a nationwide “call to action” for all UPS unions. As part of the movement, the 767 chapter held a rally at the Denton UPS Center on Shady Oaks Drive. Among the key complaints are lack of air conditioning on delivery trucks and excessive overtime requirements.
Union president Dave Reeves, who started working for UPS in 1999, said the 767 chapter represents thousands of workers across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Contract negotiations are coming up next year, he said, and that’s when the union is hoping to make substantial progress.
“We’re really trying to bring awareness and get it into the company’s head that it’s time to sit down and have some conversations about how to cool these trucks down,” Reeves said. “The amount of hours employees are working, it’s mandatory overtime every day in extreme heat conditions. For some individuals, it’s six days a week.”
Reeves said the risk is real for the drivers when temperatures heat up. A worker from the Denton facility recently suffered a heatstroke, and last year, a UPS driver’s family in Waco attributed his death to the heat.
“Doesn’t matter if you’re a one-year or 25-year employee, it will get any of us,” Reeves said. “We’re one year away from our contract expiring with UPS as a union. … Hence the reason we’re having the parking lot rallies and really bringing awareness to every angle we can.”
Thursday, a UPS spokesperson provided a written statement from the company regarding the union’s position on issues such as air conditioning and overtime.
“These, and many others, are important topics that we will discuss as part of our negotiation,” the statement reads. “UPS and the Teamsters have worked cooperatively for almost 100 years to meet the needs of UPS employees, customers and the communities where we live and work. We have built UPS into the world’s leading package delivery company together, which has also bolstered Teamsters membership over the years. We believe we’ll continue to find common ground with the Teamsters and reach an agreement that’s good for everyone involved.”