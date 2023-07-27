kera tattoo.png
Nina Kauffman tattoos a client on July 24 at Golden Girl Tattoo Parlor in Denton.
 Yfat Yossifor/KERA

When Nina Kauffman started her tattooing apprenticeship, she’d never set foot inside a tattoo shop. She didn’t even have any tattoos yet.

“For some reason, there’s always been this stigma of having to be really hardcore and scary to be a tattoo artist,” Kauffman said.

kera tattoo 2.png
Tattoo artist Nina Kauffman runs Golden Girl Tattoo Parlor in Denton. Kauffman has been tattooing for about five years.
kera tattoo 3.png
Nina Kauffman tattoos a client on July 24 at Golden Girl Tattoo Parlor in Denton.
kera tattoo 4.png
Brooklyn Bailey tattoos a client on July 25 at Lilac Tattoo Studio in Dallas.
kera tattoo 5.png
The lobby area of Lilac Tattoo Studio in Dallas shows a soft touch. The studio is staffed by all women.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags