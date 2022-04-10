Attendees started to pack Lucky Lou’s Bar before the start of the Denton Taco Fest. Local taco vendors were ready for the anticipated crowd to try their tacos.
Jorge Landeros, co-owner of Wild Cactus Cantina & Grill and Pepitas Vegan Taqueria, saw the line reappear every so often as he helped his staff prepare and serve tacos during the festival. Each had a different flavor style — Wild Cactus served brisket birria taco, while Pepitas served an al pastor vegan taco filled with pineapple, onions and avocado salsa.
“It’s great to just be part of the community and bring people together again with our food,” Landeros said.
Other vendors had similar experiences as Wild Cactus and Pepitas throughout the day.
Like various Denton events, the Denton Taco Fest was returning after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. Just as in previous years, the festival’s vendor fees and a percentage of alcohol sales from Lucky Lou’s went toward the Denton Animal Support Foundation.
Since 2006, the nonprofit has worked toward its mission of saving more Denton-area animals. DASF Executive Director Kiara Hunter said the Denton Taco Fest and event vendors have long supported the foundation.
“They’ve been supporters of DASF for years,” Hunter said. “So, they do what they can to support the animal foundation.”
DASF had several dogs for adoption at the event and collected pet food for its emergency pet food pantry. In 2020, DASF partnered with the city’s Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center to set up a pet food pantry that has helped over 7,500 pets in need.
Mindy Arendt, the event coordinator for Lucky Lou’s, said organizers lowered the number of vendors involved for safety concerns and to also give a chance for vendors to showcase their businesses to the public.
“We weren’t 100 percent sure how it was going to go. So, we tried to play it safe with less vendors so that everybody had an opportunity, but it looks like people are showing up and having a good time,” Arendt said.
While the festival had vendors selling freshly made tacos, it also had salsa and spice vendors from the North Texas area, including Wicked Sauce Co. Lonnie Bravo, the owner of the Bedford-based hot sauce company, gave out samples of his products, with attendees giving feedback and making purchases. Bravo said his sauce started with a Carolina Reaper seed that has continued to yield new plants for four years.
“So, we grow the same produced seeds and peppers, and we regrow them every year,” Bravo said.
Arendt said she was satisfied with the early turnout and expected more attendees throughout the day.
“I love it,” Arendt said Sunday afternoon. “Denton is usually a late crowd, so it’s only an hour in and we’re full.”