Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Denton area supermarket store shelves were either empty or scarcely filled Sunday afternoon, as consumers scrambled to find products including toilet paper, paper towels, water bottles and disinfectants. In addition, store hours were temporarily limited at supermarkets like Wal-Mart and WinCo Foods.
At Wal-Mart locations in Denton at 1515 S. Loop 288 and 2750 W. University Drive, store operation hours were temporarily limited from their regular 24-hour schedule Sunday morning, effective immediately. The temporary hours, according to a management flyer, will be from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., though a timetable for the changes was not yet available.
Denton resident and Wal-Mart shopper Nate Hernandez, 33, said it’s been difficult for him to find goods.
“There have been a lot of empty shelves and it’s been hard to find toilet paper from here to Wal-Mart in Fort Worth,” Hernandez said. “However, I was surprised to find Lysol and disinfectant wipes.”
For consumers that shop at WinCo Foods, operating hours will be temporarily limited from their 24-hour schedule, according to a management flyer. The temporary operating hours at WinCo will be restricted between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m., effective immediately. However, a timetable for the temporary hours was not available on Sunday.
In addition, “due to supplier restrictions,” Winco Foods will be placing a customer limit on items that are in high demand, according to management. The restriction, effective immediately, is issued until at least the end of April.
Denton resident Connie Culver, 46, said that she was shopping at WinCo Foods for Lysol and other disinfectants after shopping at other supermarket centers in the area. She said that it’s been “really hard” to purchase anything.
“I was just at Wal-Mart on Loop 288, and I came over [to WinCo], because there was just nothing over there,” Culver said. “Hopefully I have better luck here than what I did anywhere else, and then I can call it a day.”
Meanwhile, small businesses in the Denton area have announced additional measures to safeguard customers from coronavirus exposure, such as limiting hours of operating and rethinking strategies. At Boca 31, a Latin American-based restaurant located at 207 S Bell Avenue, a revamping of their services was implemented Sunday.
According to a press release, Boca 31 will limit its operating hours at both locations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as opposed to staying open until 9 p.m. Additionally, the release stated that sanitation efforts were underway and curbside pick-up was available for a variety of food trays, such as rice, beans and different proteins.
“During this difficult time, we would like to say thank you to all of you for your loyalty and support,” the Boca 31 press release said. “We are cleaning and sanitizing our restaurants and equipment very frequently and our teams are continuing to practice and emphasize health habits…We are ready to work on this together as a community and overcome any challenges that will come our way.”