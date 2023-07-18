Having sufficient funding to launch a startup is a common challenge, so any resource that can give a boost to a budding business should be most welcome. It’s good to know there are some free platforms that can help with various aspects of your daily operations.
Here are some popular options:
Google Workspace: This platform offers a suite of productivity tools, including Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Calendar, all free for small businesses with fewer than 10 users.
Trello: The project management tool helps teams collaborate and organize tasks. It offers a free plan with basic features, including boards, lists and cards.
Slack: This communication and collaboration platform offers a free version with limited features. It enables teams to communicate, share files and collaborate in channels.
Mailchimp: This popular email marketing platform offers a free plan for businesses with up to 2,500 subscribers and 10,000 monthly emails. It allows you to send email campaigns, create landing pages and automate marketing workflows.
Canva: For your graphic design needs, this tool offers a free version with a wide range of templates and design elements. It helps businesses create professional-looking graphics for social media, presentations and marketing materials.
Hootsuite: Here’s a social media management platform that offers a free plan for managing up to three social media profiles, such as Facebook and Twitter. It allows businesses to schedule posts, monitor mentions and analyze social media performance.
Buffer: Yet another social media management tool that offers a free plan for managing up to three social media accounts. It enables businesses to schedule posts, analyze engagement and track performance.
HubSpot CRM: This free customer relationship management (CRM) platform helps businesses manage customer interactions, track deals and automate sales and marketing processes.
WordPress: Among the most popular content management systems (CMS), this offers a free version that allows businesses to create and manage websites, publish content and customize sites with themes and plugins.
Wix: This website builder offers a free plan with limited features. It provides an intuitive drag-and-drop interface and customizable templates to help businesses create a professional website.
LinkedIn for Business: LinkedIn offers free business accounts that allow businesses to create a professional presence, share updates and connect with potential customers and partners.
Google My Business: This tool enables businesses to manage their online presence on Google. It helps businesses appear on Google Maps, manage reviews and provide important information to customers.
Square: The platform offers a free point-of-sale (POS) system for small businesses. It includes features such as payment processing, inventory management and sales reporting.
Wave: Because keeping the books is critical, here’s a helpful accounting software that’s ideal for small businesses. It helps companies manage finances, including invoicing, expense tracking and financial reporting.
Bitrix24: This all-in-one business management platform offers features such as project management, CRM, communication tools and document collaboration.
These platforms provide a range of functionalities and can help small businesses manage different aspects of their operations effectively. Remember to review the terms and limitations of each free plan to ensure they meet your specific needs.
