Facing economic uncertainty, several Denton businesses are bracing for the worst after a disaster declaration ordering the closure of all bars and entertainment venues was approved Wednesday evening by the County Commissioners Court.
The directive limits public gatherings to fewer than 50 people and prohibits dine-in service at all restaurants amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Denton County.
Erica Pangburn, president of the Denton Chamber of Commerce, said the economic impact of coronavirus is difficult to predict, but that precautionary restrictions would disproportionately affect businesses in Denton.
“Just like everybody else, we’re in a place we haven’t been before,” Pangburn said. “During these uncertain times, much like the rest of the community, we are having to learn how to keep our balance and pivot where needed.”
On Tuesday, City Manager Todd Hileman said an estimated decrease in sales tax revenue between $4 million and $5 million could be expected in 2020. The estimated loss in sales tax receipts is approximately 25-35%, he said, because of the impact to the hospitality and tourism industries in Denton.
At the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, located at 3100 Town Center Trail, temporary layoffs have affected several employees, said Nicole Painter, spokeswoman for O’Reilly Hospitality Management, which manages Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton.
“As a direct result of COVID-19, we continue to experience lost revenues due to travel, convention and other meeting cancellations,” Painter said. “Unfortunately, we, in addition to many other hospitality and retail businesses, have been forced to make difficult workforce reductions in light of plummeting business demand.”
While this is heart wrenching for many, she said, facility closures have not been discussed at this time.
For many of Denton’s small businesses, such as Recycled Books and Freaks and Geeks LLC, concerns about solvency and sustainability of their storefronts are primary concerns. At Recycled, located near the downtown Square, long-term impacts of COVID-19 could lead to the permanent closure of the longtime business.
“We haven’t seen anything like this before,” said 30-year-old Miles Foster, manager of Recycled Books. “So it’s a thought that’s very much in the back of our minds with all these closures going on.”
While his storefront remains open, for now, he said, a focal concern is about his employees, who rely on the bookstore for a steady income. He said if things change, the longtime Denton business could temporarily close based on the advice of local officials — and that the threat of permanent closure increases as COVID-19 persists.
For Alec Featherstone, co-owner of Freaks and Geeks LLC, a vintage game store, he said his hobby-based business has seen decreases in customer traffic and sales, both online and in person. As the COVID-19 situation evolves, he said his storefront, at 1807 N. Elm St., might be forced to close.
“I think businesses like mine, smaller businesses, are going to have to decide if it’s cheaper just to close, because the longer you drag anything out, the more debt you’re going to have in general,” Featherstone, 32, said. “Local and federal government haven’t given anything back to businesses in general; they’ve offered loans, but further than that, it’s going to hurt businesses to take that loan.
“I probably have another month of really poor sales before I would seriously consider shuttering for the betterment of my family.” he said.
And while he remains hopeful, he said he is expecting the situation to worsen in the coming days and weeks. His target date is March 25, he said, when the current disaster declaration is set to expire, but he is anticipating the order will be extended — further impacting his store.
“Come the 25th, when the local government has said that they’re going to relook at the entire environment, it’s not going to get better,” he said. “The big thing for us is we’re a hobby market and totally non-essential.
“Do I love what I do? Do I think I bring a lot to the community? Of course. But if I must close, there’s no arguing.”