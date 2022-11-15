Family-owned Denton Skate Supply will close its doors after nearly 10 years, ownership announced Tuesday.

The shop, which also operates a buy-here, pay-here car lot out of the building, will close Dec. 23 following their landlord’s decision not to renew their lease, co-owner Crit Kiley confirmed Tuesday afternoon. There are currently no plans to relocate the car or skate supply businesses.

denton skate supply 2
Buy Now

Denton Skate Supply, located in an old Gulf gas station on Locust Street, will close its doors in December.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

Tags

Recommended for you