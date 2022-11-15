Family-owned Denton Skate Supply will close its doors after nearly 10 years, ownership announced Tuesday.
The shop, which also operates a buy-here, pay-here car lot out of the building, will close Dec. 23 following their landlord’s decision not to renew their lease, co-owner Crit Kiley confirmed Tuesday afternoon. There are currently no plans to relocate the car or skate supply businesses.
“We would [relocate] if it was perfect, but it’s just, like, not in this economic climate,” Kiley said. “We’re kind of waiting for stuff to die out a little and hopefully look around in the future.”
Kiley first opened the shop with his brother, Josh, in 2013 at the former Gulf gas station off of the Denton Square. It's one of a handful of local shops in Dallas-Fort Worth, Denton Skate Supply offers locals skateboards, accessories and apparel.
Supply chain issues, higher material costs and a slowdown in business have impacted the shop, but Kiley said they would have renewed their lease if the landlord had been willing.
“It’s not the most lucrative industry to be in so we knew it wouldn’t last forever,” Kiley said. “We’re definitely happy with 10 years, but it’s sad to leave everyone high and dry on local skate goods.”
The announcement comes on the heels of several other local skate shop closures, Kiley said, including Incite Skateboarding in Lewisville.
“It’s kind of more of a bummer to see that, because I knew this was coming for us for a few months,” Kiley said. “It’s just kind of heartbreaking.”
Kiley and his brother have been managing a construction waste management business for the last few months and plan to transition to that full-time. If the time is right in the future, he said they would consider reviving the shop but for now, they plan to move on, though they’ll miss sharing their love of boards with Denton skaters.
“To all the customers that turned into employees, to all the thieves that helped us make it onto the news, to all the local skaters that turned into contest winners, to the team riders who turned into lifelong friends, we thank all of you for the love and support to keep our doors open for 10 long years,” an Instagram post announcing the closure reads.
“Keep on skating local parks, keep on filming, and keep on hitting the streets with your homies because that’s where this all began.”
