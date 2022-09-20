Denton’s real estate market offered a little bit for everyone in August. Home sales jumped 30% as buyers took advantage of the temporary dip in summer mortgage rates and better inventory options. The temporary boost to affordability in the city of Denton was short-lived, however. Pending sales fell 14% in August compared with last year. It was the fourth consecutive month of sliding contracts, a leading indicator of future closings and activity.
Nominal Denton home prices remained near record highs with the median home price at $410,000. If you look behind the curtain, Denton home prices are still falling. Median price per square foot peaked in May, and it has continued to fall. Denton’s generally more affordable prices have helped to cushion the fall in nominal prices as the North Texas market goes into correction mode.
I received some rather entertaining responses to my warnings earlier this year that the housing market was headed for a correction. The recession for the new home market and a broader correction for U.S. housing is now the generally accepted consensus. Real rates have a funny way of changing sentiment. Sales activity and demand will remain in the cooler as long as rates stay near 6%. The path of least resistance is for lower home prices in the months ahead.
The broader Denton County market reflects this reality. The median price of a Denton County home fell for the third consecutive month, sliding to $460,000 in August. The average price of a Denton County home has fallen roughly $43,000 from the peak in May. The first 10 days of September show another big drop in average home prices. Average percent of list for homes in the area dropped to 98.6% in August. The crazy bidding wars for homes are now history.
The available supply of homes has leveled off recently. Seasonality is returning to the market. Some sellers pulled their overpriced listings with no takers. Builders have pulled back on some starts. They still have a huge backlog of construction to work through. The incentives and price cuts for new homes will continue through the end of the year into 2023 because demand remains sharply lower.
A recent survey from John Burns Consulting showed the cancellation rate for Texas home builders at 31% in August. Some prospective buyers have started to question the value of getting less home for more money. For those who missed the Great Recession and the last housing bust, one of the easiest ways to lose money in real estate is paying too much for a new home. This is particularly true in North Texas, where land is plentiful and prices were grossly distorted during the pandemic.
Nowhere to hide from rent inflation
Rents continue to run higher than official government guesstimates. NTREIS data for Denton County shows the median single-family lease was $240 more expensive in August, rising from $2,260 to $2,500 per month. Affordable rentals were even harder to find in the city of Denton, where median lease rates were $400 more expensive than last year. Rental homes in Denton were 23% more expensive than a year ago. The lack of affordable homes has pushed some Denton residents into precarious living situations, seeking out hotels and motels for temporary shelter.
Official inflation in August registered at 8.3% in August. That was higher than analysts expected. Many analysts were overlooking the lagged component of spiraling housing inflation still embedded in the economy. The Bureau of Labor Statistics pegged the 12-month change for shelter inflation at 6.2%. Rent of primary residence and owners’ equivalent rent came in at 6.7% and 6.3% respectively.
The implications for the housing market are pretty simple. We’re going to be looking at higher rates for longer than many in the real estate industry would like. The Federal Reserve is still nowhere near their magical 2% inflation target. That arbitrary target will remain elusive until the Fed crushes the animal spirits remaining in the housing market. Sorry, those are just the facts. More mortgage brokers, real estate agents and construction workers are going to be sacrificed at the altar of monetary policy failure.
Full employment for me, lower wages for thee
Few institutions do failing upward as well as the Federal Reserve. It’s rather frustrating to see the Federal Reserve turn the housing market into a yo-yo. For nearly two years solid, the Fed fanned the flames of inflation, pouring $120 billion per month into the financial system to ignite asset prices. Home prices and rents responded accordingly, ramping to record highs.
The stakes were raised when it was discovered multiple Fed officials had been trading on their own accounts during the pandemic. They simply resigned early with no real questions asked. More than a year later, there has still been no outside investigation and no accountability.
It should come as no surprise that the Federal Reserve found time to add 50 additional "other officers" to the ranks of over-employed public relations staff earning an average of $261,000 per year. The Fed’s 2021 Annual Report shows there are now 1,833 placeholders banking double six figures at the Fed. They are just part of the 20,000-plus bloated Fed system staff devouring over $2.5 billion per year in compensation. Monetizing debt and facilitating wealth and income inequality pay pretty well.
Earlier this year, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly noted she doesn't feel the effects of inflation because she is largely insulated from it. A salary of half a million per year provides a pretty decent safety net. Regional Fed presidents make really good money for work that is often less than helpful to working Americans and business owners. It’s worth noting many FOMC officials and Fed staff have no actual work experience outside of academia and the Fed. In the land of models and modals, the consequences are painless.
In the real economy, people’s lives get crushed. Families are priced out of the housing market, and thousands more go homeless and hungry. Thousands of mortgage and real estate workers have already lost their jobs this year. Thousands more will become unemployed as the Fed’s quantitative tightening exercise works to stabilize the serial mismanagement of the U.S. financial system.
The Powell Fed has made it clear they are willing to tolerate higher unemployment as a consequence for taming inflation. It would be interesting to see if Fed officials felt the same way about unemployment if their own jobs were actually on the line. Congress might want to look into that, assuming they aren’t too busy trading themselves.