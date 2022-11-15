If you are seeing more “for sale” signs in your neighborhood, you’re not alone. Available home inventory in Denton continues to grow as we head into the end of the year and holidays. This is not a typical seasonal pattern. It’s a consequence of the Fed’s demand crush and deliberate housing market reset.
The supply of homes in Denton grew to 2.4 months in October. The supply of new homes in the area grew to 5.3 months as more local builders were putting some of that huge backlog on the market. Denton hasn’t had this much new home supply since 2008. That year should ring a bell if you are paying attention. The supply of new construction in Denton has skyrocketed this year.
While many agents and pundits were talking up a fake housing shortage in the first quarter of 2022, the inevitable correction in the housing market was beginning to take shape as major policy shifts were set in motion. Builders had been selling most of their new construction during the pandemic out of the public view, meaning much of it never made it into the MLS or public-facing data that was reported in the media.
If you were following my research or this column, you knew a correction was just a matter of time. Unlike many agents, I don’t take my marching orders from company or industry press releases. I believe in organic research and due diligence. The data was clearly pointing to a mean reversion because the pandemic-era liquidity-fueled housing boom was clearly not sustainable.
Denton is now experiencing more normal housing supply because of the Fed’s demand crush. Local homebuyers are pulling back from the market because affordability has been bludgeoned by a doubling of mortgage rates this year. Closed sales in Denton fell 20% from last year, while pending contracts declined by 22% compared with October of last year. It now takes more than a month to sell the average Denton home. Average percent of list price in Denton has nosedived to 96.2% from the May peak, when irrational FOMO mania saw buyers bidding up homes to 106.6% of list.
Denton home prices continue to decline at the margins. The average home price in Denton fell to $404,834 in October. That still leaves local home prices roughly $100,000 more expensive than where they were in January 2021. You may recall that available mortgage rates were in the 2’s at that time. Today you are probably looking at mortgage rates of 6% or higher. Rates were at 7% before the October CPI print.
If you are hoping for lower rates, a word of caution is advised. The CPI for October came in lower than expected with 7.7% annual inflation. Part of the monthly improvement in the headline number was due to a major change in the CPI calculation for health insurance. Without the adjustment to the CPI formula in October services, inflation would have set a new four-decade record.
What did you hear in the news and mainstream media following the October CPI print? You heard about the big improvement, of course. You heard talk of lower rates and the potential for an end to the Fed’s rate hikes. Markets cheered the news and partied like it was 1999. The reality is that inflation is still really high, much too high for the Fed to back off and get anywhere near its 2% inflation target. The irony is that every time the markets try to front-run a Fed pivot, they are providing more fuel for the Fed to squeeze the vise a little tighter.
Tinkering by the BLS won’t bring down your health insurance costs. Anyone who has had to pay for medical care understands this. Buyers shopping for homes understand that prices are still expensive if you factor in a 6% mortgage rate. They look really expensive if you compare where they were at the start of last year and the mortgage rates that were available then.
That brings us back to the inventory situation and pricing. Local home builders are seeing their contract cancellations pile up as buyers step back from the market. The latest earnings reports from home builders show a big spike in cancellation rates. Here are some of the latest cancellation rates reported by major builders:
- D.R. Horton 32%
- PulteGroup 24%
- Meritage Homes 30%
- KB Home 35%
D.R. Horton is the country’s largest builder by volume. The company’s net sales orders for the latest fiscal quarter declined 15%. The company still earned $1.6 billion in profit for the quarter, putting total profit for the fiscal year at $5.9 billion. Horton was swimming in so much cash they repurchased another $251 million in stock, bringing total share repurchases for 2022 to $1.1 billion.
It should go without saying that a lot of the price increases on new homes during the past 24 months were self-induced. Cost-input increases like materials and labor explain only part of the story with new home inflation and the recent correction in prices.
Builders are still sitting on relatively fat margins and big profits. There is still room for prices to come down in the near term as inventory piles up. Builders have mostly been tinkering with sales incentives and promotions this year rather than big price cuts. Full-blown reductions in base pricing are generally a last resort for builders. Over half of the currently listed inventory of completed new homes in Denton has seen a price cut. Listings for incomplete homes under construction are also showing a lot of price reductions.
We should see some additional motivation from builders in the months ahead. Growing new home listings and finished inventory will likely provide downward pressure on prices. Buyers in the market for a new home should be patient. A real correction and Fed-induced recession could certainly improve the motivation of home sellers and builders. November inventory is already higher than the October reports.
Denton could be looking at half a year’s inventory of new construction by the end of the year. If rates remain at 6% or higher, it will take a while to work through the backlog unless prices come down. The path of least resistance for home prices is still down. Buyers and sellers should take note.
Senator asks for antitrust review of RealPag, price-setting software
After ProPublica’s report on RealPage and their price-setting software for apartment rents, Sen. Sherrod Brown formally asked the Federal Trade Commission for a review of whether the Richardson-based company’s software violates antitrust laws. You can read Brown’s letter to FTC chair Lina Khan. Bloomberg reported that RealPage and other apartment property managers were hit with a second lawsuit surrounding potential collusion claims on student housing.
"Recklessness and deceit do not automatically excuse themselves by notice of repentance." — Louis Brandeis, 1936