Denton’s Dillas restaurant accused of violating federal labor law in complaint

Dillas Quesadillas’ Denton location is under investigation by the National Labor Relations Board after a former employee accused the company of violating federal worker protections.
A general manager allegedly asked employees to sign a “No Gossip” policy during a storewide meeting April 30. Though the policy did not explicitly prohibit employees from discussing pay and working conditions, Alexis Wright, a former team member and trainer who filed the complaint May 5, said employees were told by management that their pay rates were confidential.
The National Labor Relations Act protects workers’ rights to discuss wages and conditions of employment, even in at-will employment states such as Texas.
“He [the general manager] told employees that multiple times, and with the policy, he was saying you cannot talk about your pay, and if you have issues, you need to bring them to a manager,” Wright said.
The policy, which did not define “gossip,” informed employees that engaging in it was a fireable offense and encouraged them to report gossip to management.
“Being a gossip is a fireable offense because it erodes our culture and our open-door policy on communication,” the form reads in part. “By signing this policy, I have agreed that I will not gossip within the workplace to keep the Dillas culture alive and well and I will speak with my managers should I find it necessary and not amongst my coworkers.”
A photo shared by Wright of the meeting itinerary appears to indicate pay would be among the topics discussed in conjunction with the policy, but does not clarify in what context.
“They didn’t give us a clear definition of gossip, so it was very much like if you say something they don’t like, then you can get fired,” said Wright, who resigned earlier this month.
A photo of the policy was posted on Reddit by user patchbandana May 1, prompting hundreds of replies, including from users claiming to be current or former employees at the Denton location who said staff were told discussing pay was prohibited. Jules Jackola, who told the Denton Record-Chronicle she trained at Frisco and Plano restaurants in preparation to become a manager at the Denton location last year but resigned before it opened, said Dillas training materials also warned employees not to talk about pay or “gossip.”
“They really, really were adamant that you would be fired if it was talked about — it’s blatantly in their training PowerPoint that you do not talk about that [pay],” Jackola said.
The Denton location, Dillas’ fourth, opened at 1715 S. Loop 288, Suite 100, last June.
According to Dillas, the “no gossip” policy introduced in April was never approved by corporate headquarters and has been rescinded, and the company expects the NLRB case to be dismissed.
“The complaint arose from a single situation at our Denton location and never was — or is — an official policy,” a statement from Dillas owner Kyle Gordon reads. “The actions of one individual do not reflect our practices, policies or the opinions of the great people employed through our restaurants. Upon learning of the local store’s actions we provided coaching and re-training at this specific location and ongoing, are reminding all stores to use the best practices outlined in our company handbook that have guided our brand since 2013.”
Whether the policy was the result of a manager’s unsanctioned actions or not, it could lead to further action if the NLRB finds it would discourage employees from exercising their rights, said Mike Maslanka, an associate professor at the University of North Texas at Dallas College of Law and a former NLRB attorney.
“Even if it’s posted by a manager at an individual store and someone who’s doing it on their own, a person whom the company gave authority promulgated the rule and that’s enough for there to be a liability,” Maslanka said. “It may not mention wages, but if a rule is written so broadly that a reasonable employee could think to themselves, ‘This covers terms of employment or how much money I make,’ that’s the burden of proof, and that’s taken not from what employees testified but from the face of the complaint.”
A former team member at the Denton location who asked not to be identified by name said they believe the policy was aimed at them after they brought concerns about daily operations to management, and they believe it was intended to keep employees from discussing issues happening in the store. But employees were discouraged from discussing wages even before the policy was introduced, the ex-staffer said.
Past staff also say the April 30 meeting is not the first time trouble has arisen at the Denton restaurant. Jackola and Wright, along with the unnamed employee and several Reddit users claiming to work at the store, describe witnessing blatant favoritism, inappropriate relationships between team members and managers, significant pay discrepancies among staff with the same jobs and “toxic positivity” during their time at Dillas.
“It’s definitely like if you’re not 100% happy all the time, you don’t love your job and you’re asking for better conditions, that’s what they don’t want us talking about,” Wright said.
On Reddit, others defended the policy and said it was being mischaracterized.
“The gossiping in the workplace wasn’t focused on pay rate only. It was focused on the employees, yourself included, badmouthing one another, calling each other names, mentioning outside activities at work (smoking, drinking, vaping, etc.) and doing so all while our GM and managers are working there next to us,” a reply from a now-deleted user profile reads. “If you tried to pay attention instead of figuring out how to write this post, you would’ve heard our manager say that you can speak to one another about anything you feel like OUTSIDE of the four walls we work in. But once we decide to ‘gossip’ in the workplace, it (in their own stupid words) ‘erodes our culture.’”
Wright said the store’s general manager told her on her last day of work that he created the policy without the company’s consent and that employees would not be held accountable for signing the agreements, but for her — and another employee she said resigned immediately after the April 30 meeting because of the policy — it was too little, too late.
“It was very much just ‘Let’s clean this up as quick as we can and get people to stop talking about it,’” Wright said of the discussion.
The NLRB’s regional Fort Worth office will gather evidence from Wright and Dillas and decide if a violation occurred. Most violations are settled, Maslanka said, but if the company is found in violation and does not want to comply with settlement requirements — which would likely include posting a notice rescinding the policy — the case would be heard by an administrative law judge within the next three months.