Crypto mining company Core Scientific, which is busy building the second phase of its Denton data center, has seen its stock fall rapidly during the nationwide crypto crash, reaching a low of $2 per share last week.
The stock value has fallen more than 78% year to date, according to MarketWatch. It’s unsettling news for Denton residents given the company is expected to bring $8 million in net revenue to Denton Municipal Electric and another $8 million to $10 million to the city’s general fund annually for the next seven years.
Much of the cash will come from Core Scientific’s lease on the 31-acre lot near DME’s Denton Energy Center, while the rest comes from selling the company electricity the mines operate on. The first phase of the project is running at 22 megawatts, with the full buildout expected to draw 300 megawatts by the end of the year. But if the company backs out of the project or slows production amid the crypto downturn, the funds the city expects would dwindle.
“If market conditions are such that they don’t believe they should continue investing, they may not consume the 300 megawatts if it’s not financially beneficial for them to run all the time, then that consumption goes down,” said Tony Puente, general manager of Denton Municipal Electric. “Ultimately it’s tied to how much electricity they’re consuming — that’ll determine how much revenue we get.”
The Denton City Council approved the lease and a power purchase agreement with the Austin-based crypto company in August 2021. Details of the deal were kept private, but the expected revenue would keep utility rates stable following the $140 million debt incurred during February 2021’s winter storm, which DME is paying $7 million per year toward for the next 30 years.
“Obviously, if at any point revenues don’t materialize, either in whole or part, then certainly we’ll need to look at other ways to continue to meet that debt service obligation,” Puente said.
So far, Puente said the city has no reason to believe Core Scientific isn’t moving forward with its planned operations in Denton. But with the market in a $2 trillion crash and bitcoin losing nearly half its value in a few months, the future looks uncertain for crypto players.
“Like any industry, when commodity prices drop, then some of the mining companies that operate at a high cost are going to shut down,” said Cesare Fracassi, director of the Blockchain Initiative at the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business.
Like oil, crypto is a volatile industry, so today’s low share prices do not necessarily mean the market cannot recover, Fracassi said. But the steep competition in the crypto mining space of late, particularly in Texas, has already eaten into profits for companies like Core Scientific. Politicians and elected officials have sought to make the state the most bitcoin-friendly in the U.S. in the hopes that the mining centers’ massive power draw would lead to the construction of more power plants.
Proponents say bitcoin mines also lend stability to the state power grid, since they can power down and sell unused electricity back to the grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
Core Scientific did not return requests for comment about its Denton operations, but for now, the city remains confident the miners aren’t going anywhere.
“What we’re hearing from the developer is they’re still proceeding as scheduled — they haven’t given us any indication that they’re not going to be making the investments they said that they were going to make,” Puente said.
Market watchers say what the future of the crypto space will look like depends on whether current downward trends reverse.
“These mining companies are going to operate as long as it’s profitable for them to operate — and when it’s not profitable, they’re going to shut down,” Fracassi said. “I think right now it’s still profitable, but obviously if the current price drops significantly, some of these companies are going to turn off their equipment.”
DME will present its proposed budget to the Public Utilities Board, including proposed rates, on Monday. The board will put forth a recommendation to the Denton City Council in July, and the council will adopt the finalized budget in September.
