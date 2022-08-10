Retailers at Denton’s Golden Triangle Mall say they saw record profits during the tax-free weekend despite inflation putting pressure on consumers’ wallets.
Texas’ annual tax-free weekend, which ran Aug. 5–7, allowed shoppers to purchase clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks priced under $100 without paying sales tax. Mall traffic was up significantly over the weekend, with more stores reporting better sales numbers than last year and 2019.
“Some saw upwards of a 38% or 42% increase,” mall manager Aaron Ball said.
Retailers Journeys and Buckle were among those that set store records, while Dillard’s, H&M and Finish Line also saw significant increases in sales. Non-apparel stores also benefited from the increased foot traffic, Ball said.
Those gains come as prices in Dallas-Fort Worth have climbed above the national average of 8.5% in July to 9.4% for the same month, according to the Labor Department. That’s higher than the nationwide 9.1% year-over-year increase in June, the largest in four decades. The price of apparel, one of the primary industries to see increased spending during tax-free weekend, is up 5.7%.
Forty percent of respondents to an unscientific social media poll conducted by the Denton Record-Chronicle said they bought about the same amount as in previous shopping years, and 23% said they bought less because of inflation. Thirty-two percent said they were on a spending freeze or otherwise didn’t participate in the tax holiday.
While higher prices have affected consumers, retail and grocery giants such as Kroger, CVS and T.J. Maxx raised prices in 2020 and 2021 and saw unprecedented returns, with the nation’s top 10 retailers bringing in $99 billion in profit. Retailers have pointed to increased supply chain costs as a major factor affecting prices.
Although big-box retailers have been struggling with supply chain woes, most mall tenants have seen sales increase or remain flat over the past few months.
“We don’t really see decreases,” Ball said.
Next year’s statewide tax-free weekend is scheduled for Aug. 11-13, 2023.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.