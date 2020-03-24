With local businesses facing major impacts from the COVID-19 outbreak, many are looking for help wherever they can find it. For one such business, help came this past week in the form of an envelope full of cash.
A regular customer of North Point Cafe at 2000 W. University Drive on March 16 gave employees an envelope containing $100 cash. The owner of North Point Cafe, Luto Luigi Begaj, said the customer wanted to help the employees financially as business slowed down as a result of the virus.
“The courtesy of one of my customers, my friends, he came in and (gave) me $100,” Begaj, 54, said. “He says ‘Luigi, this is for your employees most needed here.’ That was a very great gesture. It’s a good gesture. You know, we’re trying to survive.”
From late December 2019 to mid-January 2020, Luto made the switch from his previous restaurant Luigi's Italian Restaurant to the new North Point Cafe. Begaj’s son and the manager at North Point Cafe, Adriatik Begaj, 23, said their regular customers continued to support the North Point Cafe after the switch, but now with the risks and concerns of coronavirus, there has been a major decrease in business.
“We’ve built up quite a clientele here, and we still have, I want to say, around 80-90% of the customers that we had when it was Luigi's still coming out,” the younger Begaj said. “Honestly, I expect a bigger surge of people after everything calms down because people will want to go out again. So we’re expecting more people once everything calms down a little bit. I think we should be fine after everything.”
However, North Point Cafe isn’t the only local restaurant seeing a decrease in business.
Sales have decreased among most local Denton businesses, said Phil Shirley, owner of the local restaurant Hannah’s Off the Square at 111 W. Mulberry St., who was off by 60% of his restaurant’s revenue on March 16. This is why he created the Denton County Restaurant Owners Group on Facebook.
The group, made up of 42 members (including Begaj), is meant for restaurant owners to share information and advice during this time of crisis with each other to try and keep local businesses afloat. Shirley mentioned transitioning to to-go orders as one of the pieces of advice shared among the group.
“We’re not competitors anymore; we’re a team, and we got to do this together and communicate what works and doesn’t work,” Shirley, 50, said. “We gotta take care of our employees, so that’s what we’re trying to do. … I don’t want anybody to close here. We do not want any of these hourly employees or tip employees on the street.”
Even though Begaj is part of this Facebook group, he has struggled with not being able to rely on to-go services due to his restaurant making food to order that needs to be served within a short period of time.
But Begaj and Shirley, as restaurant owners, said they are doing everything they can to make sure their restaurants stay open so employees have money to pay the rent.
“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to make sure they’re taken care of,” Shirley said. “Our main goal is to feed our employees and make sure they’re taken care of and get a paycheck because the last thing we want is all our workers not getting paid, so that’s my main goal.”
However, noting the importance of health and safety, the Begajes and Shirley said they want their customers to do what’s best for them.
With the executive order issued on March 19 by Gov. Greg Abbott for restaurants to close dine-in services to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Begaj said he wants his customers to stay safe, especially if they’re at risk. Having family in Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries from the coronavirus pandemic, the Begajes stressed the importance of taking the virus seriously.
“I have family in Italy, and they’re all currently, they’ve been begging me to stay inside,” Begaj said. “I mean this is not a joke. This is just a situation, we have to beat this. I mean, this virus, we have to beat it altogether. … And we have to have, which we really do in the restaurant industry, professionally clean everything spotless.”
Begaj and Shirley both noted that customers seem concerned about employees having the money they need to survive, with many giving the servers larger tips over this past week.
“We’re very personal with our customers,” Adriatik Begaj said. “A lot of what we’ve seen is worry, for us and for themselves. On Facebook, we’ve been trying to talk to people and just communicate, ‘Hey, we’re pushing through. We’re gonna do what we can. This is where we are right now.’ I don’t believe we’ll lose a lot of clients through all this; I believe people will come back. But it’s tough.”
Even with the drop in sales, the envelope of cash left by the customer left Begaj and other local business owners hopeful.
“In Jesus’ name, we will survive and be stronger out of this,” Begaj said. “I hope the good things that people do goes back to their families, for having prosperity. I think we’re blessed to have each other around. I call it a blessing to have this kind of people help you out in this day.
"So I hope that this is a very short-time situation. … We have to appreciate our service and sacrifice for each one of us and [on a] daily basis, we serve each other. That’s very important.”