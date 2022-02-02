It’s taken three trips to Denton grocery stores for Linda Woods to find the two bags of Fritos she was looking for Wednesday morning.
“I’m making chili and nobody has them,” Woods said.
The emptier shelves are a symptom of residents stocking up ahead of the winter weather expected to bring sleet, snow and freezing temperatures to North Texas beginning Wednesday evening. With Gov. Greg Abbott warning of possible local power outages throughout the state, many residents are rushing to local stores for emergency items.
Stock on groceries has already suffered given the supply chain issues of the past few months, but staples like ground beef, eggs and bread are now even scarcer at the Kroger on University Drive, where Woods found herself Wednesday.
Just down the plaza at Denton County Hardware, staff stocked up on items they anticipated would go quickly as locals prepared for colder weather but are still coming up short.
“Last February is really fresh on everybody’s mind, so they’re being proactive,” co-owner Alan Walter said.
Faucet covers, ice melt and heaters have been hot-ticket items for shoppers. The store brought in extra ice melt from their Justin location Tuesday but were out by Wednesday morning, Walter said.
The store is planning to stay open throughout the weekend so people on the hunt for snow shovels, heaters or other supplies can stop in, though with those items going fast, it’s unclear what stock levels will look like.
“We do anything we can to stay open because in these situations we’re really a vital place for the community,” Walter said.
Officials advise staying off the roads if possible since accumulating ice can create hazardous driving conditions, but if residents do need to venture out, they should take precautions.
“If someone has to drive, be sure to increase [your] follow distance, accelerate and decelerate slowly, be sure to move over and slow down for any stopped emergency vehicles,” said Amy Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Denton Police Department. “Another tip is to make sure you clear your entire vehicle of snow or ice. … In the past we have seen drivers just clearing a little bit just so that they can see, but they aren’t taking into account they also need to see out of their mirrors and another side window.”
As for Woods, she said she tries to stay stocked up on supplies and isn’t worried about what the next few days will bring.
“Everyone panics about the shelves being empty but I try not to wait until the last minute — it’s just the nature of people,” Woods said.