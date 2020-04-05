Staggering unemployment, decreasing donation amounts and disrupted supply chains — Denton’s resource-strapped nonprofits brace for a surge of individuals in need of basic services amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Our Daily Bread, a community soup kitchen for the hungry and homeless, has seen an increased workload since the outbreak began in mid-March. While the outbreak is expected to persist well into next month and unemployment is anticipated to soar as high as nearly 30%, administrators say that an ability to adapt has been critical to providing services.
“We have had to be very flexible, because we have had to change our system and the way we deliver our meal and food services almost daily,” said Wendy McGee, executive director of Our Daily Bread. “We are trying to balance health and safety with being able to serve our vulnerable populations. We have been through a lot — it’s been a process for sure.”
Currently, some services have been suspended in response to the outbreak, McGee said, such as education and unemployment assistance and medical services, such as vitals testing. Meanwhile, individuals outside of staff are prohibited from being inside the soup kitchen, she said, as meals are provided on a to-go order basis to comply with social distancing.
Since last week, she says the total number of newly served individuals had increased by 50 and that a record number of meals are expected to be served this month. With a significant number of people facing unemployment or being restricted by the county’s mandate, she says that more than just the homeless populations have reached out or inquired about services.
“The biggest part of Our Daily Bread is food service,” she said. “What we have seen is the number of people we are serving is trending up and that it’s not just our homeless population, but people who are low income or who have lost their jobs.”
On Friday, signals that the economy was hurdling towards a recession increased when the Small Business Index indicated a bleak outlook on the road ahead, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The index, a measure of how small businesses have reacted to economic downturn, reports that about 54% of small businesses will likely close in next 14 days.
Denton resident Liz Whitaker, lead chef at Our Daily Bread, says that when she began preparing meals almost two decades ago that she averaged about 30 meals per day — compared to a total of 581 meals she prepared on Thursday of last week.
“That’s a tremendous amount of food,” Whitaker said about estimated meal totals, which include breakfast, lunch and dinner. “The workload is pretty intense right now, simply, because I just have so many people who are in need of services.”
As nearly 17,000 meals are expected this month, Whitaker says that she is at the mercy of donations from individuals and their industry partners, such as Kroger, Walmart, Target and Sprout’s. With disrupted supply chains because of panic buying and rising unemployment, she says that significant problems might face the soup kitchen if the outbreak continues.
“If I am having problems, say we are feeding more and more people, that means our social services will be seeing more people that need help with food or housing,” she said. “Since the stores have been looted by all these people hoarding, all of our lower income people are unable to get food, so now they are coming to us and while we do our best, it’s a problem.”
As the coronavirus domino effect ripples across Texas, other nonprofits, such as the Salvation Army of North Texas, are adjusting operations to compensate for financial losses amid increasing demand. Maj. Jonathan Rich, Salvation Army commander for Dallas-Fort Worth, says the organization is expecting an upward loss of $6 million over the next six months.
Currently, all non-essential services and after school programs, such as the boys and girls’ clubs, have been suspended. He notes that seven different fundraising events have been canceled as well, including a University of North Texas luncheon.
Rich, who oversees a total of 13 Salvation Army sites in Denton, Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Ellis Counties, says that more than 1,200 individuals have been served since the outbreak began in Denton. However, with an increasing number of residents now facing unemployment, he says there is an increasing need for food and shelter assistance.
“These individuals are definitely needing our services more than ever at this time,” Rich said. “The longer this goes on, and longer the economy is disrupted, there will [also] be an increased need for rental assistance.”
While the organization provides some relief for rent and utilities, he says that relief funding is both limited and discretionary.
A total of 49 meals were served to individuals Friday evening at the Corps Center, located at 1508 E. McKinney St., according to Sharron Goodlette, program supervisor of Salvation Army Denton. Over the past couple weeks, she says that total number of meals distributed has averaged around 90. She attributed lower turnout Friday to colder weather and timing.
“The first of the month our clients receive assistance in the form of food stamps and disability payments,” she said. “The lower numbers were the result of the time of the month and the cold weather,” which was in the mid-40s Friday evening.
At Salvation Army shelter facilities in Denton, where capacity on any given night is 35 people, Rich says that precautions have been taken to reduce likelihood of a facility outbreak. While social distancing guidelines of at least six feet have been implemented and although routine cleaning is being done, he says an outbreak would be devastating for those in the facility.
In addition to meals, other resources like blankets, socks and coats, including several sweatshirts, were disbursed on Friday.
Meanwhile, thousands of pounds of food products were distributed Saturday morning between a total of 361 families, according to Tom Newell, board chairman of the Denton Community Food Center. He says that distribution, which served nearly 1,400 individuals, was made possible via a partnership with Denton Hunger Coalition, who put on Saturday’s mobile food pantry at First Baptist Church.
While the total number of meals served Saturday was higher than compared to normal operations, he says that between 20-30% of individuals had been first time clients. Although the total number of meals was not record-breaking, he says that most of the families served were either struggling or underemployed, compared to people that are either elderly or disabled.
“There’s a whole new wave of people that worked in the service industries and in the restaurants, many of which lived on a week-to-week paycheck or, in many cases, was dependent upon tips,” he said about rising unemployment numbers. “The impact of that wave is pretty significant, and I think it’s going to swell those numbers of people that have been struggling.”
Newell said that a primary concern is the increased demand for service and whether supplies will remain sufficiently stocked as the outbreak continues. He said that supply chain disruptions have been experienced via product limitations from Tarrant Area Food Bank, which supplies the food center with resources. Additionally, he says that all retail purchases are suspended.
“It’s kind of a domino or multiplying effect where it’s not just one symptom, one challenge or problem,” he said. “More people are going to have to stay home before we even get to the peak, which is going to force even tighter commerce and more unemployment. That’s my biggest concern is if at some point, commerce has to further reduce the trucking industry.”