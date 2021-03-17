AccessBank Texas has hired a Denton native as its new vice president of commercial lending, according to an announcement from the company last week.
Rob Graves, who attended Denton High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of North Texas, will add over a decade of experience in the banking industry to AccessBank’s Dallas-Fort Worth lending team, according to the announcement. Graves began his banking career with Wells Fargo in 2009, later working at Meridian Bank Texas as an underwriter and Ciera Bank as assistant vice president — and eventually vice president — of commercial lending before coming to AccessBank.
“We look forward to bringing Mr. Graves on in this capacity,” said Duke York, executive vice president and chief lending officer at AccessBank Texas, in a news release. “We know he will excel as he has in the past and be a key member of our lending team.”
Graves graduated from Leadership Denton in 2013 and lives in the area with his wife, Cameryn, and their two sons, James and Sam.