Denton is the fifth-best city for buying a home in 2021, according to a national study released Tuesday.
The study, conducted by WalletHub, compared 300 cities across two key dimensions — the real estate market itself and affordability and economic environment. The two metrics were combined to calculate overall rankings, with Denton coming in fourth for its real estate market and scoring a 93 in the “Affordability and Economic Environment” category, with 100 representing the healthiest markets.
Denton came in behind McKinney, which received an overall rank of 4, and Frisco, which received the top ranking.
Researchers used 18 metrics to measure market attractiveness and economic strength, assigning each city a weighted average to determine rankings. WalletHub looked at factors including home value forecasts, median price appreciation, foreclosure rates and vacancies when ranking real estate markets, while COVID-19 recovery, housing affordability, population, and job growth and unemployment rates were assessed for the affordability category. Real estate market scores were given an 80% weight when determining overall rankings, while affordability received 20%.
Overall mortgage rates are only slightly above record lows, with the median existing-home price up 23.6% compared with last year. In Denton, home prices hit record highs in June, and inventory fell to historic lows in February. Average home prices in the city are currently 15% higher than last July.