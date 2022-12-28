Denton’s 88-room La Quinta Inn & Suites and 92-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites were both sold as part of a combined deal to an undisclosed out-of-state buyer this month.
Real estate investment group Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of the two hotels, located across from one another on the North Interstate 35 Service Road. Chris Gomes and Alan Miller represented Dallas-based seller Angel Hospitality Group during the sale. The La Quinta was built in 2010 and completed improvements in 2021, while the Holiday Inn, built in 2009, also was improved in 2020.
“These two hotels are located across from each other within proximity of many local and regional demand generators and have excellent in-place operations,” Chris Gomes, senior managing director of investments at Marcus & Millichap Dallas, told Lodging Magazine. “Our buyer is well positioned to benefit from strong occupancy and growing revenue per available room rates that are trending towards outperforming the competition.”
Both hotels’ amenities include on-site business, fitness and laundry centers, along with heated pools.
