The La Quinta Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express, located across from one another on North Interstate 35 Service Road in Denton, were sold to an out-of-state buyer this month.

Denton’s 88-room La Quinta Inn & Suites and 92-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites were both sold as part of a combined deal to an undisclosed out-of-state buyer this month.

Real estate investment group Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of the two hotels, located across from one another on the North Interstate 35 Service Road. Chris Gomes and Alan Miller represented Dallas-based seller Angel Hospitality Group during the sale. The La Quinta was built in 2010 and completed improvements in 2021, while the Holiday Inn, built in 2009, also was improved in 2020.

