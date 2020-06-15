A residential area is being developed a few hundred yards behind the Rayzor Ranch Marketplace, expected to expand the market's footprint early next year.
The Residences at Rayzor Ranch, a planned unit development located off of North Bonnie Brae Street, will mainly feature starter-type single-family-unit homes and townhouses, said Kevin Stuckey, vice president of development for WB Homes.
In total, the 40.06-acre property will consist of at least 215 town-homes, 65 single family-units and 31 HOA type homes.In addition, he says that, as a private developer, other aspects include installment of utilities and streets.
“To do that, the city wants to make sure that components are built to standards and a third-party agreement, where we, the contractors and the city, all agree on the standards and development criteria for the project,” Stuckey said of the developers agreement.
As residential developments continue in the wake of the novel coronavirus, the primary concern to maintaining stability in the housing market lies in having an adequate inventory of homes, said Aaron Layman, of Aaron Layman Properties. With lockdowns and reopenings, he said Denton County's supply for new construction dipped to its lowest levels since 2008.
“New home sales were helping to offset generally low overall inventory during the last year and keep overall sales levels growing before the virus hit,” Layman said. “Home sales will not be ale to sustain any momentum or rebound without an adequate inventory, especially with real unemployment numbers higher than the official headlines report.”
With market volatility, Layman said builders soon may find themselves without enough affordable housing stocks to sell.
For Phyllis Wolper, a real estate broker with Century 21, she says while home sales experienced a small decrease during the height and onset of the pandemic, overall sales have returned “very strongly.” However, she said the main concern for the housing market, again, is the shortage of affordable housing — primarily for new or first-time home buyers.
“It’s been very difficult, because there is just so little inventory,” Wolper said about starter homes. “In some cases, we are seeing bidding wars, basically, where multiple offer situations are made on houses that are the same or more affordable.”
In Denton, the average starting price of a new starter home is around $300,000, but Wolper said there are few exceptions where homes are priced at around $260,000. As Denton continues to experience regional growth, though, along with the Dallas Fort-Worth Metroplex, Wolper said she expects shortages of adequate and affordable housing likely will persist.
Stuckey said the first phase of construction is expected to be finished sometime during the first quarter of next year, likely between March and April. Although significant delays are not anticipated, and neither are setbacks stemming from the novel coronavirus, he said other aspects such as inclement weather might push the completion date back.
For potential home buyers, Stuckey said the average starting price for townhomes is anticipated to be between $250,000 and $300,000, while new homes are likely to be priced between $320,000 and $350,000.