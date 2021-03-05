Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton announced Wednesday they will continue to take COVID-19 precautions, including enforcing mask-wearing and screenings of employees and hospital visitors despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s statement rescinding the statewide mask mandate Tuesday.
Although Abbott’s order, which takes effect Wednesday, revokes the statewide mask mandate and allows businesses to operate at 100% capacity, it does not preclude “businesses or other establishments from requiring employees or customers to follow additional hygiene measures, including the wearing of a face covering,” which both hospitals say allows them to continue requiring masks on-site and enforcing other safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“Texas Health’s policy requiring masks within all of our facilities remains in effect,” a news release from the company read Wednesday. “In the interest of safety and the health of the communities we serve, Texas Health also is continuing to screen each person entering care facilities as well as limiting visitors.”
Medical City Healthcare released a similar statement Wednesday afternoon confirming it will continue to enforce mask-wearing and screenings at its 16 hospitals across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The statement encouraged members of the public to continue practicing COVID-19 precautions.
“We urge everyone to stay vigilant in protecting their own health as well as the health of family members, healthcare providers and our community by practicing proven tactics, including wearing a mask, frequent hand-washing, maintaining social distancing and staying home when sick,” the statement read.
Representatives from both hospital systems declined to answer questions from the Denton Record-Chronicle on how their staff expects the changes to affect hospital occupancy limits or otherwise impact the health care community.
“We just had that statement approved as a result of Gov. Abbott’s mandate, so in terms of capacity that would have to be a number I could give you at a later date,” Texas Health Resources representative Brittany Barron said Wednesday afternoon. “That would be something that would have to come from hospital leadership … to confirm or deny whether that prediction is accurate or is even a prediction at all.”
The Texas Hospital Association and Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council also released statements this week urging Texans to continue wearing masks.
“While we respect Governor Abbott and realize he has faced enormous challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic and recent weather issues, we strongly disagree with removing the mandatory mask requirements,” a statement posted on the DFW Hospital Council’s website reads. “This decision will cause the community spread to increase, forcing our exhausted healthcare heroes to diagnose, treat and save the lives of newly infected patients.”
Stephen Love, president and CEO of the DFW Hospital Council, said the group fears hospital capacity could increase as Abbott’s decision takes effect.
“We’re worried that if people don’t wear a mask and we have community spread, you’re going to have more cases, and then as the cases increase, some of those folks are going to end up in the hospital,” Love said.
For health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic, Love said the announcement has been a difficult one.
“All the folks I’ve talked to anecdotally, especially the clinicians, were extremely disappointed because they want people to keep wearing masks so that they don’t have so many people with COVID in the hospital,” Love said.