Are home prices up or down? It probably depends on who you are asking. On the surface, Denton’s housing market continued its spring bounce in April. A closer look shows appearances can be deceiving.

Home sales in the city of Denton were down 4% from the same time a year ago. Pending contracts were 5% lower than a year ago. The prevailing market conditions throughout Denton County show a market still trying to adjust to higher mortgage interest rates and shrinking financial system liquidity.

Denton home prices per square foot, April 2023
U.S. Mortgage Rates May 4 2023.jpg
