Typically, gym managers like Richie Patel at Legacy Fitness would be bracing for a flurry of new membership sign-ups in January — but this year has been different.
“It wasn’t as busy as the previous year with New Year’s resolutions and stuff like that that we expected,” Patel said. “We’re getting people coming in daily, but it’s just not as much as before.”
Nearly 10 months after a disaster declaration forced Denton County gyms to temporarily shut their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, patrons are slowly returning, with owners and managers seeing mixed results as they enter 2021. While some fitness centers have seen a strong turnout among new and returning members, others have been slow to rebound as the public has turned to home gyms and outdoor exercise to stay active.
Legacy Fitness has lost about half its membership base, made up largely of older visitors, to the pandemic, Patel said. The decrease in patrons has come at a time when operating costs are rising, with concerns about virus spread prompting precautions such as weekly commercial cleanings.
“We negotiated a price and bartered a membership agreement so they could come out and do that cleaning at a price we can kind of afford every week — it’s really expensive,” Patel said.
While gyms like Legacy have struggled to rebound, others have seen a marked increase in new sign-ups among certain groups.
“The older members have definitely dropped off, but the middle-age to younger crowd, we’ve actually kind of picked up because we’re smaller, so a lot of people will leave big-box gyms and come to a smaller, boutique gym, because we’re able to keep things more clean,” Denton Fitness Center owner Lionel Gillespie said.
Though potential members are asking a lot more questions before choosing to sign up, Gillespie said he has seen more customers in the past several months than earlier in the pandemic and hopes to attract more as the weather gets warmer.
But not everyone is comfortable returning to the gym. Revenue from fitness equipment has increased twofold during the pandemic, reaching $2.3 billion nationally between March and October, according to market research from the NPD Group. Dalton Doyle, hardlines manager at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Denton, said local sales of home workout equipment such as treadmills, ellipticals and dumbbells have more than doubled, and they don’t appear to be slowing down.
“It’s been a big increase. We sold five treadmills yesterday,” Doyle said Monday. “We can’t keep it in stock.”
Still, some gym staff say people are looking for more than just fitness when they work out. New sign-ups and membership levels are steady at Denton’s Anytime Fitness as many members are returning, manager Laurie Williams said. While some are back under doctor’s orders to exercise to help manage ongoing health conditions, others find it difficult to achieve fitness goals at home, Williams said.
“Most of the people coming back, they tried working out at home, but it’s hard, especially like for moms — it’s just so hard that you can’t focus when you’ve got kids around you and they’re doing this, that or the other,” Williams said.
With vaccines becoming more available, gym staff say they hope numbers will continue to increase, but how long that will take, they’re not sure.
“People just need to be more in this environment, and I think it’s a social issue,” Williams said. “People miss other people.”