The construction of an apartment community on South Loop 288 and Duchess Drive is not expected to begin until next year.
“But it’s not a very firm start date as of right now,” said Charles Courtney, a spokesperson for Signature Construction, on Thursday.
Denton City Council members in September unanimously agreed to issue a specific-use permit after the project stalled about seven months earlier because members of the Denton Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-3 not to recommend granting the permit.
Ryan Adams, the city’s director of customer service and public affairs, said in an email Thursday that civil engineering plans for the property have been approved, and that the developer is working with the Texas Department of Transportation for driveway permits. Furthermore, the “applicant will need to plat the property prior to building permits.”
Denton Chief of Staff Sarah Kuechler had not responded to a message seeking comment by Thursday afternoon.
The $58 million apartment community will include 12 two- and three-floor buildings with 524 parking spaces, as well as a 12-foot sidewalk on Loop 288, “extending north to connect to existing Duchess,” and an 8-foot sidewalk, extending west on Duchess Drive.
The 276 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are also expected to have several amenities, including a pool, playground, game court, pavilion, grills, pedestrian paths, a community park, dog park, tree preservation area and butterfly garden.