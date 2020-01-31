Camille Milner, the principal at The Law Office of S. Camille Milner P.C., was elected as a fellow for the Texas Bar Foundation.
To become a fellow, she was nominated and then elected by the foundation's Board of Trustees. Each year, about 0.3% of state bar members are invited to become fellows.
Milner is a graduate of the University of Texas School of Law and has been practicing in Denton since 1984. She's won numerous accolades and most recently was named one of the Top Women Attorneys in Texas by Texas Monthly for 2020.