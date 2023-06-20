Stoke contributed
Courtesy photo/Stoke Coworking

Starting a business is often romanticized and surrounded by various myths that can lead entrepreneurs to unrealistic expectations. It's important to understand what these common myths are and have a realistic understanding of what being a business owner truly entails.

Here are some common myths about starting a business:

TRACY IRBY is the director for the Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University. She can be reached at tirby@twu.edu. The center is a program of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership, which is dedicated to preparing more women to take on successful roles in business and public service.

0
0
0
0
0