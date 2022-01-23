A Denton doctor is one of seven accused by the Department of Justice of accepting kickbacks in exchange for ordering tests from certain laboratories.
Jaspaul Bhangoo, an internal medicine specialist, agreed to pay just over $125,000 to settle allegations that he received kickbacks from True Health Diagnostics in 2015, and from a management service organization True Health referred him to in 2016. Seven Texas doctors and one former hospital executive have agreed to pay a total of over $1.1 million to settle the False Claims Act violations and to cooperate with the department’s investigation.
The DOJ alleges the providers received thousands in illegal remuneration from eight management service organizations (MSOs) in exchange for ordering laboratory tests from Rockdale Hospital, which does business as Little River Healthcare; True Health Diagnostics LLC; and Boston Heart Corp. Little River allegedly funneled volume-based commissions through independent recruiters who used MSOs to pay doctors for referrals. The payments were disguised as investment returns, according to the Justice Department.
The payments allegedly violated the federal Anti-Kickback Statute, which prohibits making or receiving payment in exchange for referrals of services covered by Medicare and other federally funded programs, and the Stark Law, which forbids labs and hospitals from billing Medicare for certain services referred by physicians with whom the labs have a financial relationship.
Bhangoo has hospital privileges with Medical City Denton and his license remains active, according to the Texas Medical Board. He is listed as a provider on the Southwestern Health Resources/Texas Health website. The Texas Medical Board found Bhangoo violated the standard of care for one patient in 2018, but the physician met all requirements as a result and has not been the subject of any medical malpractice investigations.
“Paying kickbacks to physicians distorts the medical decision-making process, corrupts our healthcare system, and increases the cost of healthcare funded by the taxpayer,” U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said in a news release. “Laboratories, marketers, and physicians cannot immunize their conduct by attempting to disguise the kickbacks as some sort of investment arrangement.”