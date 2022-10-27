Core Scientific crypto mine
Site 2 of the crypto mining company Core Scientific's facilities near Denton Energy Center is pictured in May. 

 Amber Gaudet/DRC

Core Scientific, Denton’s resident cryptocurrency miner, may file for bankruptcy protection if its financial situation does not improve, the company announced Thursday morning.

The announcement, which sent shares plummeting to as low as 0.23 cents, calls into question millions in revenue that the city of Denton and Denton Municipal Electric are expecting from its respective seven-year land lease, power purchase and five-year dark fiber lease agreements with the company. About $8 million in anticipated net revenue to DME would help keep utility rates stable in the wake of the $140 million debt incurred during last year’s winter storm, while another $8 million to $10 million were expected to go to the city’s general fund.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

