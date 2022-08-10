Realtor Chrissy Mallouf has always had a love of accessories, but it wasn’t until a road trip last summer with her husband, John, and two teens, Madison and Holden, that she decided it was time to share that passion with the Denton community, in the form of Mallouf Hat Co.

“Every city we go to has a hat shop no matter what city we’re in, and I was like, ‘Man, one of these days I’m going to have a hat shop,’” Chrissy said. “John was like, ‘Let’s do it now, why wait?’”

