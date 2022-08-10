Realtor Chrissy Mallouf has always had a love of accessories, but it wasn’t until a road trip last summer with her husband, John, and two teens, Madison and Holden, that she decided it was time to share that passion with the Denton community, in the form of Mallouf Hat Co.
“Every city we go to has a hat shop no matter what city we’re in, and I was like, ‘Man, one of these days I’m going to have a hat shop,’” Chrissy said. “John was like, ‘Let’s do it now, why wait?’”
The pair started drawing up plans early this year, deciding to dedicate space in Chrissy’s new real estate office at 901 S. Elm St. to the shop. Longtime Denton residents — John grew up in the city and Chrissy has lived here since she was 10 — the couple have fond memories of Foster’s Western Wear, with its collection of cowboy hats and other Texas-style accessories. The 50-year-old shop shuttered in March 2020 to make way for a highway expansion, but Chance Foster has since opened Foster’s Hat Shaping & Cleaning in Krum, paying homage to the business his grandfather founded in 1966.
The Malloufs hope their new shop will again offer Denton residents a local place to find their next favorite hat, whether it’s Western-style or something else. The store will stock a range of inventory and styles for men, women and teens and can special order if a customer is in search of something specific.
With just a few weeks in business at the Elm Street shop, business has been steady, the couple said, with locals eager to see what the shop offers.
“Last week we had an older man from Maryland who was in town visiting and wanted a pork pie hat,” Chrissy said. “I didn’t know what a pork pie hat was — I thought I misheard him at first — but John figured it out, and we ordered it. It’s been fun just connecting with people.”
Plans to eventually host custom hat-decorating parties at clients' homes are in the works for later in the year, and a fence mural and vintage pickup will soon add photo-worthy spots for customers just outside the shop’s doors, the couple said.
Next up is hiring staff to man the store when the Malloufs are busy with real estate business, but the pair don’t plan to be far from the new venture. The real challenge, Chrissy says, has been keeping herself from the inventory.
“The one Saturday I wasn’t here, all the hats I like sold, but it’s great because I get to see all my friends out there wearing them,” Chrissy said.
Mallouf Hat Co. is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with plans to extend hours in the coming weeks. Customers can also shop online for nationwide shipping or store pickup at malloufhats.com.
