Consumers are feeling less confident about the economy and more anxiety about the year ahead amid continued inflationary pressure.
With prices up at the grocery checkout, gas again over $3 per gallon and higher interest rates on loans and credit cards, many shoppers are skeptical about their economic outlook, according to a new data from research firm Ipsos.
Optimism about 2023 is down 12 points from a year ago, with 75% of respondents to a global poll expecting prices to rise faster than income this year. The Federal Reserve Bank raised interest rates another quarter of a percentage point during their fist meeting of the year last week, meaning borrowers will pay even more for lines of credit.
While consumers have largely continued to spend at steady rates despite the higher prices over the last year, there are signs of that slowing.
Consumer spending has declined nationwide during three of the past four months, the Wall Street Journal reported, with retail purchases and home sales down. Home sales in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington were at their lowest year-over-year average in three years as of December, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center.
In Denton County, consumer spending is still up 15% compared to pre-pandemic levels but has been on a downward trend since August.
All this economic uncertainty has led many to look for ways to keep more in their pockets. Forty-eight percent of respondents to unscientific social media polls conducted by the Denton Record-Chronicle said they’re buying less essentials, while 30% said they are taking on more debt and 8% said they’re deprioritizing some bills. Fourteen percent said they are doing a combination of these things or using other measures to cope.
“More bulk grocery shopping for savings and eating out less for me,” Facebook user and Denton resident Kelly Jean said. “More vegetarian and vegan meals because it seems like meat and dairy is where my wallet hurts the most.”
Food prices rose another 0.3% in Dallas-Fort Worth for the two months ending in November, but the prices of certain items like eggs have risen more rapidly lately thanks to supply shortages, averaging over $4 a dozen.
Personal savings have begun to dwindle, and while unemployment rates in Texas remain low, some major companies like Google — which has a site in Austin — have made huge cuts to their workforce. In the Dallas metro area, job postings are down nearly 17% compared to January 2020, with postings on an overall decline for months.
Though the job market remains strong enough that most job seekers don’t have to worry too much about finding something else if they do get laid off, unemployment payments are back to their pre-pandemic amounts, coming in at a fraction of a formerly employed person’s salary.
For those that remain employed, rising wages across most industries have failed to keep up with the increasing cost of living. COVID-era Medicaid expansions and other measures aimed at easing financial burdens on Americans are also set to expire later this year, with the pause on federal student loan payments coming to an end after the Supreme Court rules on President Biden’s debt cancelation plan.
With the Fed expecting rate increases to continue, homeowners and borrowers will pay more for less, and the cost of essentials don’t show any signs of decreasing.
Get more business news in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.