Car dealerships across the U.S.have seen a drop in used car sales since January due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but in Denton County, sales bounced back in May.
CoPilot, a car analytics company, reported that national used car prices dropped by 3.6% and Texas’ dropped by 4.2%. Texas is 10th among all 50 states in terms of a price drop.
However, Huffines Kia Corinth, among other dealerships, saw a record month of sales in May.
“We had our best volume, like ever,” general manager Robert Goodman said. “I guess there was just a lot of pent-up demand, and I think there are probably some really good values out there too, just due to the fact that prices had slipped.”
Their record sales came after a 60% decrease in April. With a major slowdown in sales, car values began to drop too. Goodwin thought they’d continue to see a decrease in May, but they didn’t.
“We’re generally pretty optimistic about the fact that sales have come back as quickly as they have,” Goodman said.
Dallas-Fort Worth ranked fourth among metropolitan areas nationwide with a 5.2% decrease in prices, leading to higher sales locally.
Rick Wick, general manager at Classic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Denton, said there’s been a sales increase year over year for Mazda, Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge used cars since the pandemic began. He attributed that to people buying cars online.
“It’s changed the way we retail cars,” Wick said. “It’s definitely brought digital and online buying five years forward.”
Carl Anderson at Bill Utter Ford is experiencing sales increases as well.
“I’ve been here almost 38 years, and I’m pretty sure if it [May] wasn’t the best, it had to be the second-best pre-owned month we’ve ever had in our history,” Anderson said.
Prior to May, Bill Utter Ford experienced a down period from late March to late April. During this period, they closed the showroom and were doing business only on the internet or by appointment. They also picked up and delivered vehicles to and from customers.
“It was pretty tough,” Anderson said. “Our sales were off, yet we were maybe a little overly cautious.”
Another concern for dealerships is manufacturing plants being closed down. Goodwin said they can take months to get back up to speed, and he’s concerned about having enough new cars.
But for used cars, Anderson said they’re going to have to depend on auctions, buying vehicles and trade-ins.
Despite the shifted landscape, Anderson said he’s looking forward to a “really good summer.”
“It’s a good place to be in, to be a good car dealer, is in Denton, Texas,” Anderson said. “I can promise you.”