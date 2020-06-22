The Denton County Commissioners Court launched a $20 million grant program Monday for small businesses negatively affected by COVID-19. The program is Phase 2 of the county's Operational Plan for Economic Organization, known as OPEN.
The grant program runs through July 6. Qualifying Denton County businesses that have experienced negative financial impacts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic can receive up to $50,000 in grants, according to the program’s website. For-profit businesses headquartered and located in Denton County with 100 or fewer full-time employees are eligible. Phase I business recipients received up to $10,000 in funds.
The amount a business can receive as part of the program is based on documented negative financial impact between March 1 and June 20.
The grant program is funded by stimulus money Denton County received from the U.S. Treasury Department as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Denton County reinvested the funds toward the OPEN program to provide economic relief for affected businesses. Applicants can read the full list of requirements and apply online at dentoncounty.gov/open.