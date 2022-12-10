Ashley Chisolm, right, owner of Rhea Lana’s of Denton, gets clothing together for a family to take home during the consignment sale’s Free Foster Family Shopping Day on Saturday evening at the North Texas Fairgrounds.
Rhea Lana’s of Denton had a consignment event throughout the week in a building at the North Texas Fairgrounds, and children’s clothing and other items donated by consignors were then offered up to foster families.
Families picked out a bag and loaded it up with clothing and other items they wanted for no charge during the Free Foster Family Shopping Day, hosted as part of a local consignment event on Saturday.
Ashley Chisolm, the owner of Rhea Lana’s of Denton, handed out the items to a family on Saturday evening at the North Texas Fairgrounds.
Chisolm said she had about 10 families come in about an hour into the event and said families had gotten various items to take home.
“It’s my favorite part of the whole sale, is being able to just give things away,” Chisolm said.
Rhea Lana’s is a children’s consignment event that lets consignors sell their items at the event. The company has over 100 franchises in 22 states.
This includes Denton, which Chisolm said is the first franchise in the area. The sale ran from Dec. 4 through Friday, and at the end of the event, sellers donated their unsold items to foster families. Foster parents had to bring paperwork with proof of the children in their care.
Chisolm said it’s not only important to allow foster parents to get items for free — it’s personal for her as well because she has a foster child herself. It’s Chisolm’s favorite part of the popup sale because it means foster families can get necessities for free.
“We have hundreds, probably over 1,000 items available,” Chisolm said.
She wanted to do something to benefit the community but also wanted to work to support her family. After one of her children started going to kindergarten, she decided it was her calling to buy a franchise and bring the business to the Denton area.
“It does give me a sense of purpose and helps my family and the community,” Chisolm said.
She said the sales event will be back next year, possibly in February or March.
“It helps it all the way around, like completely — people can sell their things and make money, people can buy things for significantly discounted prices that they might not even be able to afford at a retail store, and then the rest goes to donation,” Chisolm said. “So, every part of it helps the community right from top to bottom.”
