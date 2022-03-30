A beautiful day for shopping (copy)
Visitors enjoy the weather and shop at the second Denton Community Market day of the year on a May, 2020 Saturday.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Below is a list of registered vendors for the Denton Community Market's 2022 season, which kicks off on Saturday, April 2. They are presented in alphabetical order.

3Patch / Flow Era

4 Acre Press

Alford Family Farm

Balcony Box

Bennetts Berries Birds and Bees

Bloomer Ceramics

Breakiful Ceramics

Brigid Brammer Bags

Brushy Creek Farm

Bryan Kelly Illustration

carollarueart-The Red Pony

Circle N Dairy

Combs' Coffee

Cornerstone Cooperative Preschool

Creative Cat Studio

Deelicious Scrubs and More, LLC

Demeter's Kitchen

Denton Cookie Company

Denton Vote Group/League of Women Voters

Desert Luna

Dipped DFW

Eat Your Greens! Organic Farm

Erica's Healthy Pet

Exotic Bites

FRANKIE'S FRESH FOODS LLC

Gillean Brothers Roofing LLC

Ginger Boy's

Grandpa's Popcorn

Great Harvest Bread Co.

Groovy Chicken and Waffles

Heirloom Baking Company

Hello Beautiful Hair Accessories

Hot Tamalez

Insurgent

Insurgent/ Cookie Thief Cake Co

iRelish

Ixchel Designs

JKJ Woodcrafting

Joe's Pyrographic Arts

Jubilee Farm

JW Leathercrafters

K&L Handmade

Karen Hamilton Studios

kendricks bbq

Les crêpes de Cédric

Life Works Community

Little Seed Flowers

Lovepacs Denton

Lucido's Garden Pasta

Massage Therapy at Shambhala Wellness

May's Eats Gourmet to Go

Megan's Lane

Mettle Gals

Narrow Way Farms

Newton's Sassy Sauce

Nirvana Pet Treats

O'Brien Bros Baking

O'Brien Woodworks

Organic Inspirations

Oso Fresh Soap LLC

OTTER ILLUSTRATION

Papalotl Bakeshop

Petal Head Flowers

Pie By Kate

Pierre's DBA Red River Valley Mushrooms

Pineapple Creations, LLC

Pinned Ptera

Pure Country Products

Reeves Bees

Rise & Earthshine

Robot Monster Prints

Salsa Revolution/ Aguas Frescas

Slim Dibbler Farm

SoCo Ginger Beer

South Texas Beef Jerky

Southern Boy Bakery

Spread Happiness Nut Butters

Stephanie Makes Crayons

Susie's Snack Shop

Sweet Little Things

Ten Berries

Texas Girl Treasures

Texas Master Naturalist-Elm Fork Chapter

The Brown Thumb LLC

The Cookie Crave

The Invisible Mountain

The MVMT Lab

The Natural Log

THE SALSA TEXAN

The Secret Lab

Timber Country Farms

Tranquility Artisans

Trapezio's Trinkets

Tree Folk Farm

Turn

Veracity Coffee Roasting

Wanderlust Wares

Welspring Soap

Wild Rooster Foods, LLC

Wildscapers Landscaping

Winona Orchards, LLC

Woolen Witch Crafts

Y&B Jewelry

