A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 42F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 30, 2022 @ 5:44 pm
Visitors enjoy the weather and shop at the second Denton Community Market day of the year on a May, 2020 Saturday.
Below is a list of registered vendors for the Denton Community Market's 2022 season, which kicks off on Saturday, April 2. They are presented in alphabetical order.
3Patch / Flow Era
4 Acre Press
Alford Family Farm
Balcony Box
Bennetts Berries Birds and Bees
Bloomer Ceramics
Breakiful Ceramics
Brigid Brammer Bags
Brushy Creek Farm
Bryan Kelly Illustration
carollarueart-The Red Pony
Circle N Dairy
Combs' Coffee
Cornerstone Cooperative Preschool
Creative Cat Studio
Deelicious Scrubs and More, LLC
Demeter's Kitchen
Denton Cookie Company
Denton Vote Group/League of Women Voters
Desert Luna
Dipped DFW
Eat Your Greens! Organic Farm
Erica's Healthy Pet
Exotic Bites
FRANKIE'S FRESH FOODS LLC
Gillean Brothers Roofing LLC
Ginger Boy's
Grandpa's Popcorn
Great Harvest Bread Co.
Groovy Chicken and Waffles
Heirloom Baking Company
Hello Beautiful Hair Accessories
Hot Tamalez
Insurgent
Insurgent/ Cookie Thief Cake Co
iRelish
Ixchel Designs
JKJ Woodcrafting
Joe's Pyrographic Arts
Jubilee Farm
JW Leathercrafters
K&L Handmade
Karen Hamilton Studios
kendricks bbq
Les crêpes de Cédric
Life Works Community
Little Seed Flowers
Lovepacs Denton
Lucido's Garden Pasta
Massage Therapy at Shambhala Wellness
May's Eats Gourmet to Go
Megan's Lane
Mettle Gals
Narrow Way Farms
Newton's Sassy Sauce
Nirvana Pet Treats
O'Brien Bros Baking
O'Brien Woodworks
Organic Inspirations
Oso Fresh Soap LLC
OTTER ILLUSTRATION
Papalotl Bakeshop
Petal Head Flowers
Pie By Kate
Pierre's DBA Red River Valley Mushrooms
Pineapple Creations, LLC
Pinned Ptera
Pure Country Products
Reeves Bees
Rise & Earthshine
Robot Monster Prints
Salsa Revolution/ Aguas Frescas
Slim Dibbler Farm
SoCo Ginger Beer
South Texas Beef Jerky
Southern Boy Bakery
Spread Happiness Nut Butters
Stephanie Makes Crayons
Susie's Snack Shop
Sweet Little Things
Ten Berries
Texas Girl Treasures
Texas Master Naturalist-Elm Fork Chapter
The Brown Thumb LLC
The Cookie Crave
The Invisible Mountain
The MVMT Lab
The Natural Log
THE SALSA TEXAN
The Secret Lab
Timber Country Farms
Tranquility Artisans
Trapezio's Trinkets
Tree Folk Farm
Turn
Veracity Coffee Roasting
Wanderlust Wares
Welspring Soap
Wild Rooster Foods, LLC
Wildscapers Landscaping
Winona Orchards, LLC
Woolen Witch Crafts
Y&B Jewelry
