Opening day is just around the corner for the Denton Community Market's 13th season, and with local coronavirus cases on a downswing, organizers are doing away with the market's mask policy and upping the number of vendors that can set up at once.
Over the past two years, the weekly market cut down on the number of vendors that can be set up at any given time, so that they could be adequately distanced. That number topped out at about 60 during 2021, but DCM board of directors president Caro Kauffman said that will be set back to normal this year.
Tuesday, Kauffman said there were 75 businesses ready to go for the market's opening day Saturday, April 2. On top of that, she said the market is doing away with its mask requirement policy.
"I would say it's pretty much back to how it was pre-COVID," Kauffman said. "Our hopes [for attendance] are higher than we saw over the past couple years, but we won't know until we see on Saturday."
Not every vendor comes to each week's market, but more than 100 have been approved for the 2022 season. Kauffman said there will be an increase in farmers this year, as well as an increase in "prepared food" such as food trucks. While that hasn't been something the market has focused on in the past, she said it's a reflection of current trends in the food industry.
"I think there's going to be a significant imprint of food trucks," Kauffman said.
Last year's opening day drew about 2,000 visitors. Organizers are hoping a return to normal practices will have the market eclipsing that total by the end of Saturday, but Kauffman was appreciative of the business it was able to drum up during the worst of the pandemic.
"I think we were a unique situation," Kauffman said. "We were so fortunate to be able to operate at the capacity we did. That excitement has carried on."
Opening day is Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 317 West Mulberry Street.