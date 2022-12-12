A speculative cold storage facility by developer Cold Creek Solutions in Denton has been sold to an undisclosed investment firm.
The 374,560-square-foot facility at 6651 North Interstate 35, includes 306,240 square feet of freezer and cold storage space, a 59,320-square-foot refrigerated dock and 9,000 square feet of office space. The sale to an “undisclosed institutional investment firm” was announced in late October, and the property was 50% leased to Fort Worth-based logistics company Southwest Warehouse Services at the time of sale. Southwest signed a 15-year lease agreement before the developer broke ground last summer.
The Denton Central Appraisal District lists the address for the current owner as the same address for Dallas commercial real estate investment firm Invesco.
Agents from North Texas commercial real estate firm JLL brokered the deal.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.