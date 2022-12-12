Cold Creek 1

A 2021 rendering shows plans for the speculative cold storage facility built by Cold Creek Solutions in Denton. The facility was sold in late October to an undisclosed investor.

 Courtesy art

A speculative cold storage facility by developer Cold Creek Solutions in Denton has been sold to an undisclosed investment firm.

The 374,560-square-foot facility at 6651 North Interstate 35, includes 306,240 square feet of freezer and cold storage space, a 59,320-square-foot refrigerated dock and 9,000 square feet of office space. The sale to an “undisclosed institutional investment firm” was announced in late October, and the property was 50% leased to Fort Worth-based logistics company Southwest Warehouse Services at the time of sale. Southwest signed a 15-year lease agreement before the developer broke ground last summer.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you