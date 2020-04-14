One year ago, this was my first month on the job at your Chamber of Commerce. A few months in, we began the process of applying for reaccreditation with the US Chamber of Commerce, which is a five-year designation. We spent about five months compiling the required resources and submitted the package on December 22, 2019.
Accreditation with the United States Chamber of Commerce is the only program of its kind that defines excellence in chamber planning and recognizes chambers for outstanding contributions toward positive change in their communities. The purpose of the U.S. Chamber’s Accreditation Program is to facilitate continuing excellence in the chamber industry and to foster a pro-business environment across America.
There are over 890 chambers that have participated in the program since 1964. Currently, 202 chambers carry this distinction. With approximately 7,000 chambers in the United States, Accreditation with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a prestigious honor that distinguishes the high quality, expertise, and strong leadership displayed by Accredited state and local chambers of commerce. It is worth noting that the Denton Chamber has been continuously accredited since 1975.
One month ago (which now feels like a full three years, am I right?) on March 10, your Denton Chamber was awarded Accreditation for the 9th time in 45 years. Why does it matter? Because supporting our local business community is not something we take lightly. By earning Accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a chamber shows its dedication to:
- Reviewing, improving, and promoting strong business practices
- Recognizing leadership and outstanding contributions to the community
- Supporting the principles of free enterprise and promoting pro-growth policies at federal, state, and local levels
- Establishing best practices and staying in-step with industry changes
What other organization in your community is positioned to support your business in this way? If not the Chamber, then who? What I have learned of Denton in the past one year is that this community supports one another. The past 30 days have been TOUGH. We have all been affected in ways that cannot be compared to one another. And while it has been challenging, it has also been inspirational. The business-to-business and consumer-to-business support that has become our new normal, is anything but normal. Denton, your Chamber is so proud to link arms with you. Chamber members, future members, community partners: we believe in you and we are committed to continuing this work, for the betterment of Denton’s economic future.
In the spirit of working FORWARD and finding things to celebrate in this season of uncertainty, I’d like to congratulate the 35th Leadership Denton Class, chaired by Randi Skinner of RS Consulting. They have shown up faithfully over the past nine months and you will continue to see great things from them. Reach out to these folks in your spare time. Invite them to partner with you, serve on your board, or just ask them about the LD experience. I know they have a lot to offer. You can follow the Denton Chamber on Facebook to hear from the class about what participating in Leadership Denton meant to them. Congratulations again, LD35!
- Aaron Carey, Peterbilt
- Adam Smith, Peterbilt
- Amy Jensen, DATCU Credit Union
- Angeles Munoz, Denton ISD
- Billy Roussel, Make the Move Realty
- Chloe Satterfield, Reecer Law Firm
- Clinton West, Professional Service Property Management
- Colby Berry, Hayes, Berry, White & Vanzant
- Deval Patel, Aave Cause Restaurants, LLC
- Dulce Petry, Mayday Manufacturing/Hi-Tech Metal Finishing
- Eddie Renz, ChemistCreative
- Frank Padgett, City of Denton Police Department
- Franklin Cornett, Grunden Financial Advisory, Inc.
- Gabby Keys, Guaranty Bank & Trust
- Gabriel Cruz, Texas Woman’s University
- Jay Lancaster, Canopy Capital Strategies
- Jeremy Wear, Medical City Denton
- Jessica Burchfield, Texas Woman’s University
- Jordan McDowell, Title Resources
- Justin Hess, Neighborhood Credit Union
- Keanna Stallings, City of Denton
- Kelly Peace, VERUS Residential
- Kenneth Williamson, North Rock Construction
- Kimberly Crain, First United Bank
- Kristen Howell, Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County
- Lisa Cave, Point Bank
- Lisa Marie Shaughnessy, Sante Center for Healing
- M. Bryce Olson, Fathom Realty
- Michelle Harvey, North Central Texas College
- Preston Smith, Ciera Bank
- Shelli’ Gomes, Mobius Financial Advisor
- Stephanie Adams, Texas Health Denton
- Stephanie Neal, City of Denton Attorney’s Office
- Terrance Buzzard Jr., SMI Coaching
- Tyheshia Scott, Giving HOPE, Inc.