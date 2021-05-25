The Denton Chamber of Commerce has appointed a longtime chamber veteran, Erin Carter, as its new president, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.
Carter has served as president of the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce since 2016 and previously worked as both an events and communications director and vice president of program development for the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce. Metrocrest supports Addison, Carrollton and Farmers Branch.
Carter takes the place of Erica Pangburn, who left the chamber in early April to relocate to Abilene, where she accepted a role as executive director of Christian nonprofit Good Samaritan Resources. Pam Marrufo, the chamber’s vice president of administration, served as interim president while the board of directors searched for Pangburn's replacement.
The board's selection of Carter was unanimous, according to the announcement.
“I know our entire organization shares my excitement with this addition to our team,” said Jeff Reecer, Denton Chamber of Commerce board chair and president at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, in a press release. “Her business acumen, chamber leadership experience, and longstanding relationships across Denton County will position our organization and our chamber members’ businesses for success.”