The Denton Chamber of Commerce and the Denton Economic Development Partnership have moved to a new location that will bring the city’s economic development team under one roof, according to a news release.
The chamber and economic development relocated to 401 N. Elm St., just two blocks from the chamber’s previous location. Discover Denton, an affiliate under the chamber umbrella, also will move to the space, which will remove the duplication of work between staff and unify economic development, which was split between the chamber and old city office buildings.
“This is a great opportunity for the Denton economic development team to come together in one place and will increase our ability to support Denton businesses and remain focused on job creation and retention,” Jessica Rogers, Denton’s director of economic development, said in the release. “I’m excited to work more closely with the Denton Chamber of Commerce and move Denton’s economic development strategies forward.”