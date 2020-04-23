Denton auto titan James F. Wood, 82, of Decatur, is being remembered by those who knew him best for his faithful perseverance, particularly in rough times such as those now caused by the current pandemic.
Wood, who owned new and used car dealerships in Denton and Decatur for several decades, was injured after falling in his home on Sunday. He died Wednesday at Medical City Denton.
A graduate of Decatur High School, Wood joined the military and would work for Bell Helicopter in Hurst after being discharged. He continued working for Bell until he was persuaded to pursue a career in the auto industry, leading to decades of dealership ownership in North Texas.
Russ Ellis, general manager of James Wood Denton, said Wood first hired him at the dealership in 1994. Since then, Ellis said he and Wood have been through turbulent moments together from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks to the financial crisis between 2008 and 2010.
However, whenever there were tough times, Ellis said Wood, his mentor and friend, always maintained a steady belief that this too shall pass.
“James always told us that ‘we will make it through this,’ and we always did,” Ellis said. “I cannot say that he was not concerned, but I think he always knew that the guy upstairs would take care of us all.”
Wood got his start with Tanwood Motor Sales in Decatur, which he operated for a decade before operating a GMC, Build and Oldsmobile dealership in 1978. About another decade later, James Wood Motors became the nation’s largest GMC truck dealer in 1989 and was the largest GMC dealer in Texas for a decade.
Currently, the Wood family owns two General Motor dealerships in Decatur and Denton and a Hyundai dealership in Decatur. In addition, Wood helped create the Neighborhood Autos used-car dealerships with multiple North Texas locations.
Ellis said his most fond memory of his mentor was how Wood could carry on a conversation with just about anyone.
“He was a very unique man, caring and very sincere,” Ellis said, noting how the work environment under his former boss was like a second family. The pain of losing his friend and mentor of nearly 26 years, Ellis said, was like losing a parent.
“Just knowing that [James] is not there anymore is the toughest part,” Ellis said. “He was always very active in the store; whether hanging out in the showroom and talking to employees or customers, that’s what he lived for and what he loved.”
Wood is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Wood of Decatur; his son Raymond Wood and wife Pam of Decatur; his daughter Janetta Wood of Decatur; his grandchildren Alex, Hannah, Nicki, Natalie and Franklin; 10 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A private funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 24, at Victory Family Church. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, mourners will not be allowed in the church sanctuary but are welcome to watch the service on personal computers. For those unable to attend, a livestream will be available, and church computers will be provided to mourners.
The burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, where mourners are asked to park on the north and east sides of the gravesite because of the ongoing health crisis. However, mourners will not be able to interact with the family at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family has asked that donations be made to a charitable organization or memorial fund to be selected later.